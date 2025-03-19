Menu Explore
NZ PM Christopher Luxon plays gully cricket with Kapil Dev, Ross Taylor and Ajaz Patel in Delhi

BySamarth Goyal
Mar 19, 2025 11:28 AM IST

New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon played gully cricket with children alongside former cricketers Ross Taylor, Ajaz Patel and Kapil Dev in Delhi

New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, during his visit to Delhi, shared photographs in which he was seen playing cricket with children alongside former New Zealand players Ross Taylor and Ajaz Patel, as well as former Indian captain and World Cup winner Kapil Dev. The images captured a light-hearted moment as the leaders and cricketers bonded over the sport that unites both nations. Ajaz Patel also posted pictures alongside a reel, showcasing Luxon’s all-rounder skills as he batted and bowled during the game.

NZ PM Christopher Luxon played gully cricket in Delhi with Kapil Dev, Ross Taylor and Ajaz Patel
NZ PM Christopher Luxon played gully cricket in Delhi with Kapil Dev, Ross Taylor and Ajaz Patel

"Nothing unites New Zealand and India more than our shared love of cricket," Luxon wrote, highlighting the strong sporting ties between the two countries. “ Working hard in India to hit it out of the park for Kiwis,” he wrote alongside a video of the highlights from their match.

Luxon, known for his enthusiasm for cricket, further displayed his sporting spirit during his official engagements. Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was left in fits of laughter when his New Zealand counterpart jokingly referenced their recent defeat to India in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final in Dubai. Luxon and his delegation were in New Delhi to engage in discussions with PM Modi on a range of topics, including trade, education, and sports cooperation. However, cricket found its way into the conversation, underscoring its role as a bridge between the two nations.

During their joint media address, Luxon light-heartedly remarked that he and Modi had a mutual understanding not to discuss New Zealand’s loss in the final, as it could lead to a “major diplomatic incident.”

“I do want to say to the Prime Minister I really have appreciated him not raising another recent loss of New Zealand to India in the recent game that we played in Dubai. But I haven’t mentioned any of the Test series wins that we had on our recent trips to India either,” he quipped, drawing laughter from the audience.

“So, let’s just keep it that way and avoid a major diplomatic incident,” he added with a grin.

PM Modi, known for his appreciation of cricket, couldn’t contain his laughter at Luxon’s witty remark. Ross Taylor, who was also part of the delegation, shared in the amusement, reinforcing the camaraderie between the two nations.

