Pat Cummins' wife Becky's ‘Goodbye India’ post has fans questioning if the SRH skipper is leaving IPL 2025 midway

A recent Instagram story shared by Becky Cummins has stirred speculation about her husband and Australian cricketer Pat Cummins possibly leaving the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 midway. Her post, which featured photos of her and Pat at an airport, was captioned, "Goodbye India, we have loved visiting this beautiful country." The message, shared on Friday immediately caught fans' attention, fueling conversations about the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) captain’s status in the ongoing tournament. Becky Cummins' latest Instagram story has fans guessing if Pat Cummins is leaving the tournament midway

The speculation emerged shortly after SRH suffered a loss to Mumbai Indians, marking their fifth defeat of the season. Currently placed ninth on the points table, SRH's journey this year has been marked by inconsistency. After starting their campaign with a win over Rajasthan Royals, they stumbled through a string of defeats against Lucknow Super Giants, Delhi Capitals, Kolkata Knight Riders, and Gujarat Titans. A morale-boosting victory over Punjab Kings, driven by Abhishek Sharma's century in a successful chase of 246, offered a brief respite. However, their inability to defend 163 against MI at the Wankhede Stadium saw them slipping back into trouble.

Pat Cummins, who had earned praise for his leadership in IPL 2024, hasn’t had the same impact this year. While he remains one of the marquee names in the tournament—with SRH retaining him for a whopping ₹18 crore—his form has been underwhelming. In seven games, the Australian pacer has managed just seven wickets with an economy rate of 10.22.

Adding to the intrigue is the timing of Becky’s post, which followed closely after the team's latest defeat. No official confirmation has been made by either the franchise or the league regarding Cummins' departure. With SRH now heading into a week-long break before they face Mumbai Indians again on April 23 in Hyderabad, fans are left to wonder if Becky’s post signals a temporary trip or something more significant.

It’s worth noting that Cummins had only recently returned to competitive cricket after recovering from an ankle injury. With the World Test Championship Final looming soon after the IPL, questions have been raised about whether the fast bowler is choosing to prioritize national duty over franchise commitments.

SRH, who haven’t named a vice-captain this season, could find themselves scrambling for leadership if Cummins indeed exits. Another couple of losses might put them on the brink of early elimination—something the team would be desperate to avoid in a campaign that has already tested their resilience.

For now, the franchise remains silent. But all eyes are on the coming days, as fans and analysts alike wait for clarity on whether the Instagram post was merely a farewell to a holiday—or to the tournament itself.