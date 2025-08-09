Raksha Bandhan Special | Actors Ashnoor Kaur and Rohan Mehra: We always have each other’s back

For Ashnoor Kaur and Rohan Mehra, going from playing siblings onscreen to sharing the same bond IRL was the most natural thing in the world. Actors Ashnoor Kaur and Rohan Mehra

Rohan shares, “We first met on the sets of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain but hardly had scenes together. Later, we got to play siblings again for Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai in Cape Town (South Africa). I manifested that Ashnoor meri sister bane show mein.”

Ashnoor was nine when she first met Rohan. Now 21, she says, “We bonded so well during the shoot. Now, Rohan bhaiya is an integral part of our family.” The actor adds, “I’m an only child and yearned for an older brother. When I met him, it was like I’d found a brother from another mother.”

She continues, “I connect with a very few, but when I do, it's like a house on fire. We always have each other’s back and that remains the best part for me.”

Rohan, chimes in to say that while he’s away from his family in Amritsar, Ashnoor is someone he can depend on in Mumbai. “Everyone is in a rush here; relationships hardly pass the test of time but we kept ours alive for 11 years,” he says.

“Relationships that you are born with are different, and the ones you make in this world are no less important. To be able to cherish and nourish them in a lifetime is what matters.” adds Rohan.

After a decade of celebrating Raksha Bandhan together, Rohan says picking out gifts for Ashnoor is his favourite part of the festival. “I always do my homework before getting her something. Earlier, it was clothes and toys. Now, it shifted to bags and makeup. She also makes it a point to get me something and I love it,” he ends.