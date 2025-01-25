Ravi Shastri, Manoj Prabhakar to Javagal Srinath and Virender Sehwag: Indian cricketers who separated or got divorced.

Cricket in India is not just a sport; it is an emotion. Cricketers are revered as demigods, and their personal lives often attract as much attention as their on-field exploits. However, the glamour and pressures of public life have taken a toll on several cricketers' marriages, leading to high-profile divorces and separations. For instance, recent rumours suggest Virender Sehwag is separating from wife Aarti Ahlawat after being married for more than 20 years. Similarly leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has also reporedly separated from his wife, Dhanashree Verma, after four years of marriage. While speculation about these recent cases remains unconfirmed, they bring to light the history of marital struggles faced by other cricketers. Here's a look at other Indian cricketers who got divorced or separated from their married partners. Here's a look at other Indian cricketers who got divorced or separated from their married partners.

Mohammad Azharuddin

Former Indian captain married Sangeeta Bijlani in 1996 after his divorce from first wife Naureen. Azhar and Bijlani's marriage ended in divorce in 2010.

Mohammad Azharuddin’s personal life was as tumultuous as his cricketing career, if not more. The former Indian captain first married Naureen in 1987 and had two children. However, he divorced her in 1996 after reportedly falling in love with Bollywood actor Sangeeta Bijlani. While his second marriage also ended in separation, Azharuddin was later linked to other women as well. Each phase of his personal life invited significant public scrutiny, reflecting the pressures of living in the spotlight.

Shikhar Dhawan

Shikhar Dhawan got married to Ayesha Dhawan in 2012

Shikhar Dhawan’s love story with Ayesha Mukherjee, a Melbourne-based kickboxer, was once a fairytale. Despite being a divorcee and mother of two, Ayesha captured the cricketer’s heart. However, after nearly a decade of marriage and the birth of their son, the couple announced their separation in 2021. While the reasons remain private, the split highlighted the challenges of maintaining a long-distance relationship amidst the demands of international cricket.

Dinesh Karthik

Dinesh Karthik and Nikita Vanjara separated ways in 2012 after 5 years of marriage.

Dinesh Karthik’s first marriage to Nikita Vanjara ended on a controversial note. The two were childhood friends who tied the knot in 2007. However, their relationship reportedly soured after Nikita’s alleged affair with Karthik’s teammate, Murali Vijay, who she eventually married in 2012. The divorce, finalised in 2012, drew immense media attention, marking a low point in Karthik’s otherwise illustrious career. He is now married to Indian squash player Dipika Pallikal.

Mohammed Shami

Mohammed Shami got married in 2014 and finalised his divorce in 2018

The marriage of Mohammed Shami and Hasin Jahan took a dramatic turn in 2018 when Jahan accused the cricketer of infidelity and domestic abuse. Shami denied the allegations, but the accusations led to public mudslinging and court battles. While the couple remains separated, their story remains one of the most bitter public spats in Indian cricket.

Manoj Prabhakar

Manoj Prabhakar married Farheen in 1994 after divorce from his first wife, Sandhya.

Manoj Prabhakar’s first marriage to Sandhya ended on a bitter note after allegations of infidelity surfaced. The former cricketer later married actor Farheen, with whom he has since built a family. Prabhakar’s personal controversies, coupled with his cricketing scandals, made headlines during his playing days.

Vinod Kambli

Vinod Kambli got married to Noella Lewis in 1998

Vinod Kambli’s first marriage to Noella Lewis, a former receptionist, ended in divorce within a few years. The flamboyant cricketer later married Andrea Hewitt, with whom he shares a son. Kambli’s struggles, both personal and professional, have been a testament to the challenges that fame can bring.

Ravi Shastri

Ravi Shastri and Ritu Situ Singh announced divorce after 20 years of marriage in 2012.

Ravi Shastri’s marriage to Ritu Singh lasted over two decades before ending in 2012. The couple reportedly grew apart due to Shastri’s hectic travel schedule as a coach and commentator. Despite the separation, the former cricketer has maintained a dignified silence on the matter, focusing instead on his professional commitments.

Javagal Srinath

Javagal Srinath parted ways with wife Jyothsna in 2008 after nine years of marriage.

Javagal Srinath, one of India’s greatest fast bowlers, married Jyothsna in 1999. However, the couple parted ways in 2008 after nearly a decade of marriage. Reports suggested that the separation was amicable and rooted in differences that made it difficult for the pair to stay together. Srinath later remarried in 2013 to Madhavi Patravali, moving on from the challenges of his first marriage.

Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic parted ways in 2024 after four years of marriage,

Hardik Pandya’s whirlwind romance with Serbian actress Natasa Stankovic became official in 2020, shortly after the couple announced their engagement. They welcomed their son, Agastya, in the same year. While the confirmed divorce via social media in July last year, neither Hardik nor Natasa has addressed these speculations publicly, choosing to focus on their family.