Ritu Kamra Kumar’s ‘Tender Tales of Life’s Lanes’ explores the power of ordinary lives

For Ritu Kamra Kumar, storytelling has always grown quietly, much like the lives she writes about. With her ninth book, ‘Tender Tales of Life’s Lanes’, published in February this year, the writer, poet and academician turns once again to the familiar, yet often overlooked spaces of everyday existence.

Her journey began in 2015 with the ‘Spice of Life’ column in Hindustan Times, and over the years, her writing has steadily expanded across poetry, prose and academic work.

Yet, at the heart of it all remains a consistent impulse, which is to observe closely and to write with empathy. The new collection of short stories reflects that instinct. Moving through fleeting encounters and enduring relationships, the narratives dwell on how ordinary moments often carry extraordinary emotional weight.

For her, many of these stories are shaped by a deep engagement with women’s experiences. “I have always felt drawn to writing about women — their courage, their silent resilience and the many trials and tribulations they navigate,” she says. It is a perspective that quietly anchors much of her work, lending it both intimacy and strength.

The book also carries reflections from fellow writers. In the foreword, Rachna Singh points to Ritu’s long academic career — as principal and associate professor of English — as a key influence on her clarity of thought and sensitivity towards human experiences. The postface by Neelam Saxena notes how the stories illuminate inner landscapes, where vulnerability and strength often coexist.

Even now, writing remains central to her daily life. “Writing is something I keep returning to,” she shares. When she is not writing, she prefers to spend her time in quieter pursuits, be it gardening, practising yoga and cooking. “These activities mirror the same sense of patience and attention that my stories embody,” she adds.

Published by Authors Press, Tender Tales of Life’s Lanes carries forward her engagement with stories that do not seek to overwhelm, but to linger, thus reminding readers that within the most ordinary lives lie moments worth noticing, and stories worth telling.