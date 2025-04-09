RJ Mahvash shares sweet post for Yuzvendra Chahal post his divorce from Dhanashree; netizens call her ‘Bhabhi 2’

Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal, the leg-spinner for Punjab Kings, continues to be linked with RJ Mahvash, a popular radio jockey and social media influencer. Dating rumours around the duo have been swirling for quite some time, and they’ve only grown stronger following Mahvash’s latest Instagram post from the Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings match during the ongoing season of Indian Premier League 2025 (IPL) on Tuesday night. Among the pictures she shared was a selfie with Chahal himself. RJ Mahvash also shared a selfie with Yuzvendra Chahal

“One for supporting your people through thick and thin and standing behind them like a rock! We are all here for you @yuzi_chahal23," Mahvash captioned the photo. Chahal replied shortly after, writing, "You guys are my spine! Thank you for making me stand tall always."

Ahead of the game, Mahvash had also taken to her Instagram Stories to express her excitement, posting a video of herself cheering enthusiastically for the Punjab Kings. In a show of support, she wrote, “Go Punjab! You win or you lose. You stars. Doesn’t matter. Go team."

Clips of Mahvash from the stadium soon surfaced online, adding more fuel to the already buzzing speculation about her bond with the cricketer. Fans too couldnt help but comment on her post. “Bhabhiii ji lucky haii bhai ke liyeee,” wrote one user, while another user quipped: “Bhabhi 2 on top.”

The chatter around their equation began months ago, when the two were spotted at the Champions Trophy final between India and New Zealand in Dubai. Mahvash had posted multiple pictures and videos from the event, several of which subtly featured Chahal—though his face wasn’t fully visible. In one caption, she wrote, “Kaha tha na jita ke aungi (I told you I'll make them win) I am good luck for team India."

The rumours initially gained traction amid reports of Chahal’s alleged separation from his ex-wife, Dhanashree Verma. At that time, Mahvash had denied any romantic involvement, stating that they were just friends. However, the frequent sightings and social media exchanges have kept the speculation alive.