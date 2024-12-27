Menu Explore
Sanjay Gangnani: Like any young couple, we hope to plan a family when the time is right

ByS Farah Rizvi
Dec 27, 2024 06:37 PM IST

Actor Sanjay Gangnani says he is at peace knowing he stuck to his plan for 2024—to explore the OTT space

Actor Sanjay Gangnani says, “I am at peace knowing I stuck to my plan for 2024—to explore the OTT space.”

Actor Sanjay Gangnani in Lucknow
Actor Sanjay Gangnani in Lucknow

There’s so much happening there, and finding something worthwhile was my priority. Television has given me a certain image, and I wanted to build on that. Fortunately, it worked out,” says Gangnani reflecting on his journey of venturing into the OTT space this year.

During his recent Lucknow visit Gangnani shared that he believes in letting his work speak for itself while maintaining a low profile. “I’ve always waited for the right time and place to connect with fans. If you’re not in the news, people think kuch gadbad hai—that there’s trouble. There have been rumours about my personal life, but I want to clarify that Poonam (his wife and actor) and I am busy with business projects. Like any young couple, we hope to plan a family when the time is right, so all is well in paradise.”

The actor, who played a pivotal role in Kundali Bhagya before quitting it last year post a story leap, is now gearing up for his OTT debut. “I just wrapped the first season of an untitled OTT series for a big platform. The shoot is complete, and the project is in post-production, aiming for an early 2025 release. My OTT debut is definitely happening next year.”

Gangnani, in Lucknow for an award show, found time to explore the city.

“Being in Lucknow during winters is the perfect way to end the year. This city always radiates positive vibes, and the winter delicacies are the cherry on top. I’m taking all this positivity back to Mumbai.”

