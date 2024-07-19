Scam 2003 actor Girish Sharma: Picking roles which can surprise audience

Having played a cop and news anchor in multiple projects, including Scam 2003: The Telgi Story and Scoop (2023), actor Girish Sharma doesn’t wish to repeat himself. He is experimenting with his looks, doing theatre and making music to showcase his different facets. HT Image

“Now, when I get a call from casting people, my first question is, ‘Police officer ya news anchor ka role to nahin hai na?’ It’s not that I am opposed to them, but it should be worth it — there should be a graph to it. In my last release, the web film House of Lies, I played a person with negative shades and in of my upcoming series, the audience will see me in a different light. I am picking roles that can surprise the audience,” says the actor on his visit to Lucknow for a shoot.

Sharma is happier honing his craft than repeating roles. “I am working in plays and will next feature in Karamjale Brothers, directed by Rajat Kapoor, with actor Vinay Pathak and others. Shows for director Atul Kumar’s play Baaghi Albele and Golden Jubilee keep happening. They were staged in Lucknow also. I also sang in one of them, composed and sung in my last web show and have written, composed and sung for Taxi Number 24 where I acted as well besides creating the pool of singles,” adds Sharma.

‘Advised to buy Insta followers’

He gets amused when people ask him to strengthen his social media. “These days, casting people ask for social media credentials as well. My well-wishers also advise me to buy followers, make content and do PR activity. Honestly, every week I started posting a song video, but then realised it started becoming an obligation. Salute to those who can do it and it’s a talent as well, but I decided to focus on my craft and work on skills as ultimately that will fetch me work.”