Surge in demand for Ram Mandir-themed mehendi designs

Mehendiwalas across Delhi NCR have reported a surge in demand for Ram Mandir-themed designs, featuring everything from the majestic temple architecture to symbolic motifs like lotus flowers and Ramayana scenes. Photo: Shutterstock

"People are coming in with pictures of the Ram Mandir, requesting detailed replicas on their hands. They also like the expressions created in the figures. Logon ko royal look pasand hai ab. Brides ke alwa aur log bhi aarahe hai," says, Chetan Panchal, a mehendi artist from Vapi, Gujarat. He inform us that his designs vary in complexity, catering to different preferences and budgets starting from ₹2,000 to 11,000 for non bridal and upto 51,000 for bridal.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

Raju, an artist from Janak Puri with 30 years of experience in applying henna, says, "There is so much excitement and craze.

People have waited eagerly for this moment, and in the spirit of celebration, I'm offering discounted rates for Ayodhya-Ram Mandir related designs."

Mehehndiwalas also getting queries for long lasting designs

Mehehndiwalas are also getting queries for long lasting designs. "Bride want designs that capture the essence of divinity, with character of Ram, Laxman, Sita, and Hanuman Ji together with dark filling, long lasting stain, and intricate detailing," says Rucha, a mehendi artist from Surat. "I primarily focus on bridal transformations, but the demand extends to those hosting wedding-related functions at home."

Vijay, another Delhi based artist, said, "I am designing Ayodhya replicas featuring designs with Ram, Sita, or Ram Hanuman, as per customer preferences. I believe this trend will gain traction among brides. The pricing is on the higher side, ranging from 15-21k, kyuki wo portrait style ho jaata hai."