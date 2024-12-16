Throwback to K-pop moments that went viral in 2024: From Stray Kids at the 2024 MET Gala to BTS reuniting; read

K-pop never fails to keep us on our toes, and 2024 has been no exception. From jaw-dropping reveals to viral moments that sparked global conversations, fans were kept entertained with an array of exciting events this year. Here's a throwback to some of the most viral K-pop moments that got the internet buzzing. Throwback to K-pop moments that went viral in 2024

IVE Wonyoung’s surprising reveal: ‘I Lived in Atlanta, My English Name is Vicky!’

IVE's Jang Wonyoung is a global superstar, known for her exceptional fluency in English and her effortless connection with international fans. However, in 2024, she surprised K-netizens with a personal revelation that had fans talking. In a live broadcast, Wonyoung casually shared that she had actually lived in Atlanta, Georgia for a period during her childhood. To top it off, she revealed that her English name was "Vicky." Fans were left in awe of this unexpected piece of her past, and it quickly became a hot topic online.

Jennie’s possible shade toward YG Entertainment?

Earlier this year BLACKPINK Jennie's teaser for Beats by Dre got people talking. In a snippet that teased a return to her rapper persona, fans quickly picked up on the lyrics that hinted at a possible diss toward her former label, YG Entertainment. The verse — “Taken for granted; Taken as hostage; Carried the baggage; Carried the past us” — sparked intense speculation that Jennie was addressing her departure from YG and her decision to pursue solo work under her own label.

Stray Kids made Met Gala history, Jennie returned for a second time

K-pop made a memorable splash at the 2024 Met Gala. As the first-ever K-pop group to attend the Met Gala, Stray Kids took the fashion world by storm with their coordinated outfits from Tommy Hilfiger. The group’s appearance marked a major milestone for K-pop's global reach, and fans couldn’t get enough of the breathtaking looks. Additionally, BLACKPINK’s Jennie graced the red carpet for the second time, looking as stunning as ever.

BTS reunited briefly

One of the most heartwarming moments of the year was when Jin of BTS officially completed his mandatory military service. On June 12, Jin left his military base in Yeoncheon, and the excitement was palpable. His bandmates — J-Hope, Jimin, Jungkook, V, and RM — greeted him with smiles and joy, even celebrating with a saxophone performance by RM. The reunion was a testament to the bond between the members, and the group shared a photo on social media that had fans all over the world in tears. Jin was welcomed back with a sign reading, “Jin Is Back,” and BTS captioned the post with, “I’m home!”

Rosé and Bruno Mars on the 2024 MAMA stage

The 2024 MAMA Awards saw some iconic moments, but one that stood out was the speech from BLACKPINK's Rosé and Bruno Mars when they were honoured with the Global Sensation Award. Rose humbly credited her favourite drinking game for inspiring a song that ended up being a massive hit. She said, “I wrote a song based on my favourite drinking game and I had no idea that it would be loved this much. Thank you so much for all our love.” Bruno Mars, who was also receiving the award alongside Rosé, thanked the crowd in Korean, much to the audience’s delight.

With these moments, it seems pretty clear that K-pop’s global influence is stronger than ever, and the best is yet to come!