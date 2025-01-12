Assam in NYT's list of top 2025 destinations: Bora Saul to Pitha, traditional delicacies your food pilgrimage must trace

Assam is having a much deserved moment in the winter sun as it's name comes through in coveted rank 4, on New York Times' list of top 52 destinations to visit for 2025. Now if you're already planning a trip to the breathtaking state, or have even been fortunate enough to already go visit, you are well aware of Assam's keynote attractions which range from the Kaziranga National Park to the Maa Kamakhya Temple, to name a few. The tea gardens from the state too, present themselves as a picturesque lush abode. It's the perfect time to plan a food pilgrimage to the heavenly Assam as it finds itself in New York Times' list of top 52 destinations for 2025!

But if you're reading this, here's your sign to take the road less travelled! Why not make your Assam trip entirely about it's vibrant and one-of-a-kind cuisine?

Exotic spices, condiments, herbs and vegetables lay the foundation for the simple but soul-touching food savoured by the state's residents. The official Assam tourism website describes a typical well-balanced meal in the state to be made up of daal, leafy vegetables (xaak), fish (maas) meat (mangkho), khar (alkaline dish), sour dishes (tenga) and a slice of some Assamese lemon (nemu). Meat preparations range from pigeon, meat, pork, chicken, mutton and duck roast. There is also no dearth of options when it comes to fish with puthi, dorikona, goroi, kawoi, muwa, hingora and rou to name a few, ready to tantalise your taste buds. All this and a Tamul Paan (areca nut with betel leaf) will typically conclude your hearty and wholesome meals.

Sold then? These are the dishes you absolutely must not miss when there!

Rice galore!

Once you've become a rice person there really isn't any going back and how seminally rice features as the main carrier of a typical Assamese spread and even the culture's snacking plates, is proof of it. Rice takes on the forms of bora saul, chira, kumol saul, pithaguri, xaandoh, muri, generally served with cream, curd or jaggery.

Pitha

The evergreen Pitha is delectable, but is a rather technically wrought recipe to get right. Rice flour mixed with jaggery and sesame is steamed, cooked or fried to create melt-in-your-mouth, gluttonous wraps. The varieties of this can range from ghila pitha, til pitha, narikol pitha, til pitha, tekelir mukhot diya pitha and sunga pitha, to name a few that is.

Tenga

Elephant apple, garcinia, tomatoes and lemon juice are what primarily add flavour to the punchy and tangy maccher tenga. Just this ladled over a pile of rice followed by some Pithas for sweet snacking will ensure you the most fulfilling post-meal nap you've had in ages.

Khar

"Khar is prepared by burning the stem of the banana tree or from the ashes of banana peel. Khar is also used with other ingredients such as raw banana and lentils to make dishes", informs the state's tourism portal. What's more, Khar has to be an absolute tick on your list of Assamese must-eats, owing to its ability to cleanse the stomach.

Ready for your food pilgrimage to Assam then?