Celebrating Autumn: India's most festive travel spots

In India, autumn isn't just a season, it's a celebration. From the rhythmic beats of Navratri to the grandeur of Durga Puja, and even further into the heartlands where tribal communities honour the season with vibrant local traditions, the country comes alive in colour and culture. Bishnupur's Durga Puja truly special is its age: the Mrinmoyee Maa puio, dating back to 994 AD, is the oldest in the state.

For those looking to experience this magical time of year in a meaningful way, here are five seasonal escapes where festivals, food, and autumn charm come together beautifully.



AN AUTUMN SPECTACLE Autumn in the Bastar region of Chhattisgarh is marked by the world's longest Dussehra - a 75-day festival rooted in local traditions, where people honour Mai Danteswari, the revered goddess of the region, in Jagdalpur. As traveller-photographer Vishal Sengar notes,"My favourite part is seeing local communities bring their deities to Jagdalpur. You witness multiple tribes in vibrant attire and art forms; it feels so different and energetic," adding, First-timers should also try Salfi (a refreshing drink) and Chapda Chutney made from red ants, two unique flavours that carry Bastar's food heritage."

Nearest airport: Swami Vivekananda Airport in Raipur, Chhattisgarh

MYTH MEETS ARCHITECTURE Known for its terracotta temples that have earned UNESCO recognition, Bishnupur in West Bengal is a must-visit during autumn. What makes Bishnupur's Durga Puja truly special is its age: the Mrinmoyee Maa puio, dating back to 994 AD, is the oldest in the state. The spokesperson from the Bishnupur Sarbajanin Durga Puja Committee says, "Our pandal has won awards for best idol and best Puja... themes are always eye-catching and creative." This year's design, Stone - The Royal Atlantis Residences, blends myth, architecture, and eco-friendly craftsmanship. Between pandal-hopping, be sure to try Bishnupur's famed Madur Kathi Mishti, Muri Ghonto and Kochuri-Alur Dom.

Nearest airport: Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata, West Bengal

A CULTURAL EXTRAVAGANZA In autumn, Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang stuns with golden sunlight as valleys, forests, and lakes look picture-perfect under crisp, clear skies. October also marks the Tawang Festival, one of the state's biggest cultural showcases. It begins with prayers at the Tawang Monastery, followed by vibrant Monpa folk dances like Aii-Lhamu, archery competitions, craft stalls, and plates of steaming momos, thukpa, and red rice. Between festivities, don't miss Sela Pass, Nuranang Waterfall, and the monastery trail that makes Tawang unforgettable in this season. As local travel guide Koncho Tashi from Thongleng vilage shares, "Autumn in Arunachal feels calm yet vibrant... a season that beautifully blends nature, adventure and culture, making it one of the best times to explore the state.

Nearest airport: Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Guwahati, Assam

WHERE DRUMS ECHO THROUGH THE AIR Autumn in Meghalaya paints the Garo Hills in shades of gold. The season's highlight is the Wangala Festival, also known as the 100 Drums Festival', heldin end-October, It celebrates the harvest and honours the Sun God with rhythmic drumbeats, and traditional dances. As local guide Ribok Marak shares, "The sound of the drums carries our gratitude for the harvest and our joy forthe season. Beyond the festival, also explore Balpakram National Park, climb the limestone Siju Caves. or visit the Nokrek Biosphere Reserve. When it comes to food, don't miss Nakham Bitchi (a spicy dried fish soup), Pitha (rice cakes), and the local rice beer.

Nearest airport: Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Guwahati, Assam



A CELEBRATION IN THE TEA ESTATES Durga Puja in the tea estates of Assam is calmer compared to West Bengal, with a focus on community gatherings. After the harvest, tea garden workers receive their annual bonus and celebrate with fervent devotion to Goddess Durga. The tradition dates back to the Ahom period and was sustained by both the British and the tea tribe community. One of the oldest celebrations is the Durga Puja at Bokel Tea Estate

in Dibrugarh, which is around 187 years old. It's the perfect time to cycle through villages, visit satras (monasteries), or simply watch the sunset over the river.

Nearest airport: Jorhat Airport, Assam







Compiled by Jatan Kalra