Escapes after the smog: Where to go when the air turns grey

Diwali brings joy, light, and a sense of renewal, but the days that follow tell a different story. In recent years, major metropolitan cities across the country have been shrouded in thick smog, with the AQI (Air Quality Index) often reaching the ‘very poor’ or ‘severe’ range. In the last 24 hours, the AQI in Delhi has remained in the ‘very poor’ range, marking yet another year of deteriorating air quality. Cleanse your lungs and rejuvenate your mind with these getaways

The combined effects of crackers, stagnant winter air, and vehicular emissions turn the festivities into a respiratory nightmare. “The tiny particulate matter (PM2.5 and PM10) in smog penetrates deep into the lungs, causing inflammation and permanent tissue damage. Over time, this reduces oxygen intake, leading to fatigue and weakened immunity,” shares Dr Neetu Jain, Senior Pulmonologist at PSRI Hospital. “Every year after Diwali, the celebration ends, and the suffering begins,” says Gauri Gupta, an environmental activist from Delhi. “The air becomes unbreathable. It’s about our collective health instead of just pollution,” she adds.

The solution lies in a simple shift: getting away. From rustic farms to silent rivers, these getaways offer significantly lower AQI levels than Delhi and other metros, where you can recharge your lungs and clear your mind. “Even a few days in a natural environment can make a noticeable difference. People often report easier breathing, reduced coughing, and better sleep. While such getaways cannot permanently reverse damage, they provide much-needed relief and support respiratory recovery,” adds Dr Neetu Jain.

Forest bathing Shinrin-yoku, or forest bathing, is the Japanese practice of immersing oneself in nature with mindful intention. Noopur Lidbide, from Trove Experiences, which holds these experiences across Mumbai, Pune, Delhi and Bengaluru, says, “Our forest bathing walks ask participants to engage all their senses.”

Consider heading to the Forest Healing Centre in Ranikhet, Uttarakhand (AQI: 68; nearest airport: Pantnagar) or Agumbe in Karnataka (AQI: 50; nearest airport: Mangalore) These spots are ideal to escape the pollution in metro cities.

Land snorkelling ‘Land snorkelling’, coined by artists Clyde Aspevig and Carol Guzman, describes slowly walking through nature and noticing every detail. “You move at snail’s pace and let the landscape reveal itself. Suddenly, you start paying attention to the patterns on a leaf, the sound of insects, and the way light shifts between trees,” says Farwizah Zakariya, who discovered land snorkelling during a trip to Pondicherry last year.

Ideal spots include Pondicherry’s coastal trails (AQI: 27; nearest airport: Puducherry or Chennai), Coorg’s coffee estates (AQI: 25; nearest airport: Mangalore), and the Aravalli foothills near Udaipur (AQI: 85; nearest airport: Maharana Pratap Airport)

River walks River therapy is a gentle, meditative walk along streams or rivers and is gaining popularity as a form of mindfulness. Akansha Komal of Ailyak (Himachal Pradesh), which offers stays and river walk experiences says, “You walk beside the stream, or in it when the current is low, through cedar forests, over moss-covered stones. The light shifts, the water hums, and you just… follow.”

With a base price of around Rs. 2,000, providers offer customised quotes based on add-ons like a riverside picnic. Tirthan Valley in Himachal Pradesh (AQI: 40; nearest airport: Bhuntar) and the Indus River’s smaller streams in Ladakh (AQI: 68; nearest airport: Kushok Bakula Rimpochee) are some spots known for river walks in India.

Farm stays A farm stay lets you live the farm’s rhythm through guided treks, picking fresh vegetables, feeding animals, and exploring food forests. Harsh Sonawala, co-founder of India Someday, which helps travellers find the right farm stay experience, adds, “A farm stay is about rediscovering rural life. You slow down, breathe, and reconnect with the land, and yourself.”

Customised stays can range from Rs.5,000– Rs.11,000 per night. Two such options to consider are The Goat Village in Nagtibba, Uttarakhand (AQI: 60; nearest airport: Jolly Grant) and Philipkutty’s Farm in Kerala (AQI: 32; nearest airport: Cochin) both offering clean air, slow living, and time off from the urban grind.

Filed by Jatan Kalra