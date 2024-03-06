Five virgin beaches to visit in Mumbai this Summer to get away from the city

Mumbai’s coastline is dotted with beaches. They are untouched and pristine. Marine Drive, Juhu Chowpatty, Marve and Madh beaches are extremely popular with the city folk and tourists. The economies of the hamlets surrounding the beaches run on tourism, with a lot of focus on small family businesses and small scale industries. Go to the beach and take a break from the hustle and bustle of the city (Pexels )

Here are five relatively unknown beaches that are perfect for a day trip where you can picnic with the family or even stay overnight if you want to take a break from the hustle and bustle of the city.

Rajodi beach

A clean beach with fun water sports, Rajodi Beach is not as well known as Arnala Beach close by. Good for a day trip, there are resorts and beach houses nearby if you decide to stay the night. Many adventure groups also host beach camping trips that include barbeques and star gazing. If you are a photography enthusiast, then this place is a must-visit as you won’t leave disappointed. This is one of the spots in Mumbai where you can learn and practise surfing as well.

How to reach: Located in Virar, towards the northern part of Mumbai, you can drive down to this beach. Alternatively, you can take a western local train and get off at Virar station. From there, hop into a rickshaw or take a BEST bus to the closest bus stop.

Dahanu beach

Spread over more than 17 km, this beach is in the Palghar taluka and is very clean and safe. It has a lot of Chikoo orchards and the economy of this beach town is reliant on tourism. Many small and local businesses selling pickles, pappads, traditional masalas and honey are found here. While relatively unknown, Dahanu Beach does see a steady stream of tourists and has a decent number of living options that are close to the beach. It is a Mecca for the Zoroastrian community and has a magnificent temple.

How to travel: the best way to reach Dahanu Beach is if you have your vehicle as it offers you the freedom to stop at the side of the road and access the beach. If you don’t have your own vehicle, fear not, a short ride on the local train will get you there as well. You reach a bustling city centre that has many public transport options like taxis, auto rickshaws and even buses. You can book a private cab as well.

Kelva beach

When you reach this beach, you are first greeted by a thick forest of palm trees that opens to an eight-kilometre-long beach shore. The best time to visit this beach is in the mornings or on the weekdays as it is free of any tourists. Unlike other beaches that are populated with many shacks or eateries, Kelwa Beach is clean and the water runs clear, a rarity in the city.

How to travel: Take the train to the Kelve Road station and get an auto rickshaw to the beach. Alternatively, you can also get off at Palghar station and ride in a shared eight-seater rickshaw to the beach. You can also take the bus or travel by private transport.

Uran beach

Located in Navi Mumbai, this beach is towards the outskirts of the city. it is also known as Pirwari Beach and is one of the city’s best-kept secrets. This fishing village is also one of the largest rice-producing areas. It is a peninsular beach which means it is surrounded by water on three sides. While the beach is the main attraction, there are also many temples in the surrounding area that you could visit. If you stand at the shore of Uran Beach you will faintly be able to spot what looks like a town, that is the city of Mumbai in the distance.

How to travel: You can reach Uran by ferry that starts at the Gateway Of India. You could also travel by train to Karjat or Panvel and take a public bus to the beach. Alternatively, you could drive to the beach as well.

Murud beach

This beach is famous for a fort which is built on an island in the middle of the sea. The Murud-Janjira Fort can be accessed during low tides or by boat. It was built in the 15th century by Emperor Malik Amber, the ruler of Ahmednagar. The beach itself offers a few water sports including paragliding.

How to travel: To reach Murud Beach in Alibaug, you can use the RO-RO or take a ferry from the Gateway of India. Once u reach the Mandwa jetty, there are many local kaali-peelis that you can take to your destination, at a fixed rate.