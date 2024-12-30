Former POTUS Jimmy Carter dies at 100: Here are 5 untold stories from his iconic visit to ‘Carterpuri’

Jimmy Carter, the 39th President of the United States, passed away peacefully on December 30, 2024, at the age of 100. A figure whose influence extended far beyond American borders, Carter left a profound legacy in various countries, including India. His 1978 visit to India, though a small part of his international travels, became iconic in the village of Daulatpur Nasirabad, Haryana, where a lasting tribute to the former president lives on. Here are some lesser-known details about Carter’s historic visit and the lasting bond he formed with the people of India. Ex-POTUS Jimmy Carter dies at 100

Jimmy Carter visiting Carterpuri alongside Atal Bihari Vajpayee and then PM Morarji Desai

A village reborn in his honour

On January 3, 1978, Jimmy Carter, accompanied by his wife Rosalynn, visited Daulatpur Nasirabad, a rural village in Haryana. The visit was symbolic of Carter's dedication to promoting peace, development, and human rights globally. The villagers were so moved by his presence and the attention he gave them that they decided to rename their village “Carterpuri” in his honour. In fact, the gesture of renaming the village was so meaningful that they kept in touch with the White House for the duration of his time in office.

Cultural moments

During his visit, Carter experienced the warm hospitality and rich traditions of Haryana. At the village chaupal, a traditional Haryanvi pagdi (turban) was placed on Carter's head. Rosalynn Carter, too, was welcomed with traditional Haryanvi attire, including a dupatta that was used to cover her face, a custom followed by the local women. In a lighthearted exchange, President Carter playfully kept lifting the dupatta each time it was lowered, to see his wife.

Carter wanted to “adopt” the village

One of the more poignant aspects of Carter’s visit was his suggestion to “adopt” the village. However, the then Prime Minister Morarji Desai rejected the idea, preferring to provide help without formal adoption. This decision, according to some villagers marked a missed opportunity. Despite this, many villagers cherished their correspondence with the White House, holding onto pictures and letters from Carter and his family as cherished memorabilia.

Carter's gifts to the village

Carter’s visit left a tangible mark on the village. He gifted the villagers a television and equipment for the local school’s laboratory. For the residents of Daulatpur Nasirabad, the television became a symbol of progress — the first one in the village. Even the school equipment contributed to the educational development of the local children. The TV was placed in the Panchayat Bhawan, where it remained a valuable resource for years to come. Women from the village, in turn, presented Rosalynn Carter with traditional Haryanvi dresses.

Carterpuri's unique holidays

The bond between Carter and the village of Carterpuri didn’t end with the visit. The villagers, in recognition of Carter’s contribution to their community, declared January 3 as a local holiday. This tradition continued each year, honouring not only the U.S. president’s visit but also his later accomplishments. When Carter was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2002, the villagers celebrated with long-lasting festivities.

Carter's personal connection to India

Carter’s ties to India went beyond this historic visit. His mother, Lillian Carter, worked as a nurse in Bombay (now Mumbai) during the 1960s as a health volunteer with the Peace Corps. It is believed that her experiences in India deeply influenced her son, urging him to connect with the country on a personal level during his presidency.

More about the former President's passing

As Carter’s passing was announced, tributes poured in from across the globe. His son Chip Carter, described him as a “hero” who embodied the values of peace, human rights, and selfless love. Current U.S. President Joe Biden also expressed his condolences and declared January 9, as a day of national mourning in honour of the former president. Others who paid tribute to Carter included next POTUS Donald Trump, current VP Kamala Harris and King Charles.