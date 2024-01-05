How the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) will ease travel in the Mumbai region?

One of the most anticipated projects of 2024, the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) will be inaugurated on January 12, as confirmed by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. According to a recent report, the approximately Rs. 17,000 crore development was confirmed on December 31 and will be managed by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority. All set to make its debut as India’s longest sea bridge spanning almost 22 kilometres, the project will be named after former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. All set to make its debut as India’s longest sea bridge spanning almost 22 kilometres, the project will be named after former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Apart from connecting Mumbai and Navi Mumbai, here are some of the many ways the MTHL will impact travel distance and time for commuters.

Beginning from Sewri in South Mumbai, the link will shorten the travel time to Navi Mumbai by 20 minutes (approx.).

The link is strategically placed to improve connectivity between Navi Mumbai International Airport, Mumbai Pune expressway, JNPT Port and the Mumbai Goa highway.

The MTHL will also serve as an important roadway for connecting Third Mumbai—a development planned around Navi Mumbai International Airport—to the rest of the city.