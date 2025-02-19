Water sports in My Country: 5 adrenaline-pumping riverside activities you must indulge in for your next trip

Never mind if you are a habitual adrenaline rush seeker or simply someone who wants to occasionally hit the accelerator on the thrills — this listicle will hit home. So let's get to planning your next memorable adventure! From kayaking in Alleppey to river rafting in Rishikesh: Adrenaline pumping water sports you can indulge in for your next trip in India(Photos: Holiday Monk)

Kayaking in Alleppey

Kerala's backwaters house some of the most gorgeous traditional houseboats, also offering equally serene canoe tours. But when the sun is at its peak and you want to marry the sight seeing with some physical activity, kayaking will give you just what you're looking for. Paddle by quaint riverside houses, get a close peek at the birds and after all that physical exertion, sleep like a baby at night. What's not to love!

River rafting in Rishikesh

Now if you really want to dial up the volume on the adrenaline, look no further than Rishikesh which will offer you a plethora of options when it comes to river rafting. Never done it before and are second guessing if you'll be able to take on the currents? Fret not! There are multiple different stretches of the Ganga you can pick when it comes to your expertise. An added bonus is of course the Himalayan backdrop lined with the earthy greenery — all in nature's lap.

Snorkeling in Andaman

Want to indulge in some water activity sans your heart beating out of your chest? Andaman's snorkeling stretch is calling out your name. The white sandy beaches, the blue-green waters, the shallow coral reefs and the sparsely populated stretches will fill your senses, instilling you with a peace of calm. As far as the adrenaline rush goes, don't make judgements on the physical exertion till you've tried it at least once!

Water skiing in Goa

Water skiing looks uber cool and will make for some splendid shots for that next beach bum photo dump you've been planning. But as the speedboat cranks up its pace with you surfing the waves behind it, maintaining balance, while literally gliding through water is an art you can only perfect as you experience it. Always attempt this under expert supervision.

Kiteboarding in Rameswaram

This is for those that have already tried their hand at the usual suspects, maybe even multiple times. The kiteboarding or kite surfing experience in Tamil Nadu's Rameswaram. The extreme sport is a heady mix of wakeboarding, snowboarding, windsurfing, surfing, paragliding, skateboarding and sailing and strictly for individuals who have an expertise in surfing, wakeboarding, and jet skiing, or at least one of the three. So if you fit the bill (and only if you really do!) head on out.

Much like these water sports that will literally take your breath away, India’s essence is captured in countless exhilarating moments across its picturesque nooks and corners. This is perfectly exemplified in the My Country My Lens contest, which celebrates 100 years of Hindustan Times through a 100-day photography challenge. If you're a budding photographer or someone who's been doing this for years, get the chance to feature your picture in Hindustan Times! For more information, click here.