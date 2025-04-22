Night Safari: Jungle adventures after hours

Did you know that the Uttar Pradesh government is constructing the Kukrail Night Safari and Adventure Park, about 9 km away from Lucknow? Inspired by the Mandai Night Safari in Singapore, this project worth ₹1,500 crore is expected to begin this month. Set to have 38 types of animal enclosures, an amusement activity area, a 7D theatre, an art gallery, and a grand entry gateway, this project is only going to add to India’s ecotourism landscape — projected to grow at an annual rate of 15.7% from 2019 to 2027, with a market value of $4.55 billion. Leopard in Jawai, Rajasthan spotted during night safari

Until then, tourists and wildlife lovers can enjoy noctourism, short for ‘nocturnal tourism’, in Indian national parks and wildlife sanctuaries.

Night safaris are permitted in “buffer zones” of national parks, located on the periphery of strictly protected “core zones.” These after-sunset tours are a great opportunity to spot animals like wolves or porcupines, which are rarely seen during the day. The jungle transforms into a different world at night with unique sounds, smells, and a heightened sense of mystery.

“We organise these trips in Pench and Kanha. In Pench, the dense teak forests, seasonal streams, and open patches are ideal for spotting nocturnal animals like palm civets, leopards, and Indian hares. In Kanha, night safaris in the Khapa and Khatia buffer zones have meadows and Sal tree forest trails where jackals, foxes, and jungle cats are commonly seen,” says says Gajendra Singh Rathore, managing director, Jungle Camps India.

With fewer vehicles and a focus on wildlife sightings, the sensory experience is only amplified. According to experts, the safaris can cost anywhere between ₹6,000 and ₹11,000.

“Buffer zones have a good tiger population, and the chances to spot a tiger are better in places like Satpura National Park and Pench these days. Demand is increasing, as every night we can take only six Gypsies. Most of the time they are fully booked,” says founder Harshal Malvankar, whose tour company Share Your Safaris organises safaris in Madhya Pradesh’s Pench, Satpura, Kanha, Bandhavgarh and Panna.

NIGHT SAFARIS IN INDIA 101

Madhya Pradesh: Night safaris are available in the buffer zones of Satpura National Park (known for sloth bears and leopards), Kanha National Park, Bandhavgarh National Park, Pench National Park (famous for wolves and jackals), and Panna National Park

Rajasthan: Jhalana Leopard Safari Park near Jaipur is well-known for leopard sightings at night. Jawai National Park also offers night safari experience for sighting leopards

Uttarakhand: Jim Corbett National Park allows night exploration in its border or buffer areas like the Sitabani zone

Karnataka: Dandeli Wildlife Sanctuary offers safaris where one might spot black panthers or flying squirrels. Bannerghatta Biological Park near Bangalore also has a night safari in a more controlled environment

Kerala: Chinnar Wildlife Sanctuary offers night safaris focused on spotting creatures like the Indian star tortoise

West Bengal: Sundarbans National Park offers a unique night boat safari experience in the mangroves

Inputs by Harshal Malvankar

DOS AND DON’TS

Carry a safari permit and government-issued photo ID for entry

Tourists must be accompanied by a certified park guide

Always stay inside the vehicle, unless permitted

Always avoid flash photography and making any loud sounds, as they will disturb wildlife

Do not feed, tease, or chase wildlife. Remember to maintain a safe distance from animals

Carry back all waste; plastic use is strictly prohibited within these protected areas

Do not carry banned items such as tobacco, alcohol, weapons, or inflammables

Dress right in dark, comfy clothes; avoid bright colours

Keep your phone in flight mode, and only use it to take photographs and videos

Always stay on trails and designated safari routes

Use vehicle headlights for navigation and opt for red-filtered lights to minimise any disruption