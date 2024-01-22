Sustainability is only for the rich? Think again

When we think about how to tailor our itineraries to be more sustainable, the exponential increase in costs associated with booking eco-friendly hotels or planning train-only travel is a common deterrent. But in a world where lessening one’s carbon footprint is constantly critical, it’s important to look for a middle ground. According to a Sustainable Travel Research report by a leading travel company, 83% of Indian travellers want to make the switch to more sustainable choices, but 64% feel that there are not enough options to choose from in the first place.

'If you divert from the mainstream hotel market a bit and look into homestays or independently-owned villas, you'll find costs going down since sustainable practices inherently consume less electricity, plastics, natural resources, etc.,' says Devendra Parulekar, founder of a hospitality collective managing private homes and villas across India.

CHOOSING WISELY

Travel expert Sneha Arora, too, votes in favor of looking for alternative accommodation and advises against the fancy claims of greenwashing. 'Find places to stay and eat that are local, invest a part of their income back into the community, employ locals but might not necessarily advertise themselves heavily,' she says.

Food is another industry that has seen a steep climb in pricing after the pandemic. Travel influencer and columnist Upasana Kochhar advises against falling for the lure of finding familiar flavors in a new place. 'Large fast-food chains contribute to the regional carbon footprint since the processed-food industry heavily depends on machinery and chemicals to produce their dishes,' she explains, adding that the best way to avoid contributing to that is to 'hunt down home chefs for a traditional meal, eating at local markets instead of cafes, carrying eco-friendly storage containers to store takeaways, or having a snack on the go.'

TRAVEL SENSIBLY ON A BUDGET

While budget travel or the absence of luxury quotient and sustainability do intersect, they are not necessarily related. For example, you can be living in an ultra-luxury stay that is extremely sustainable and vice versa.

DEVENDRA PARULEKAR, Founder of a hospitality collective managing private homes and villas

By supporting ecotourism opportunities, conservation programs, and environmentally conscious businesses and forgoing tourist traps, you not only reduce your impact and save money but also support a developmental curve that might help in slowing down negative travel impacts globally.

UPASANA KOCHHAR, Travel influencer and columnist