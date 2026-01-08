This Bangkok temple doubles up as a pop-culture scavenger hunt, hiding icons like Pikachu, Wolverine and Spider-Man

Temples are places of worship and spiritual inspiration, but what if we told you that there exists one in Thailand where you can go on a scavenger hunt? Wat Pariwat temple doubles up as a pop-culture scavenger hunt

The Wat Pariwat Temple in Bangkok, from the outside, appears to be a simple and traditional Buddhist shrine, but it is the hidden details that truly matter. The temple hides within itself pop culture characters and elements in the form of traditional art, ranging from Wolverine, Mickey Mouse, Pikachu, Aquaman, Spiderman, Captain America, Winnie the Pooh and lots more.

Travel creator Gaurav recently took to his Instagram to share a video that showcases all these characters hidden in the walls and pillars.