This Bangkok temple doubles up as a pop-culture scavenger hunt, hiding icons like Pikachu, Wolverine and Spider-Man
Temples are places of worship and spiritual inspiration, but what if we told you that there exists one in Thailand where you can go on a scavenger hunt?
The Wat Pariwat Temple in Bangkok, from the outside, appears to be a simple and traditional Buddhist shrine, but it is the hidden details that truly matter. The temple hides within itself pop culture characters and elements in the form of traditional art, ranging from Wolverine, Mickey Mouse, Pikachu, Aquaman, Spiderman, Captain America, Winnie the Pooh and lots more.
Travel creator Gaurav recently took to his Instagram to share a video that showcases all these characters hidden in the walls and pillars.
This temple is often referred to as the David Beckham Temple because of a small statue of the footballer placed beneath the main altar. It is also called the Cartoon Temple because of all the hidden pop culture icons, inviting visitors to spot them like a hunt.
This temple has struck a chord with social media users as well, receiving shocking and hilarious comments. One user wrote, “Imagine 2000 years later, people find this and start worshipping pikachu,” while another said, “Archaeologist from the future are going to have some great time.”
Some were impressed it, saying “Waah.. kuch jayada hi 🆒 temple hai” and “Waah yr isse cool temple nahi dekha!!! Seriously treasure hunt."