Want to travel this Independence Day and Janmashtami long weekend? Check out these less-explored beach places in India

Varkala (Kerala) Varkala stands out as Kerala’s only beach destination where striking cliffs meet the Arabian Sea, offering dramatic views and a unique coastal charm. Beyond its natural beauty, it holds deep cultural significance. Visitors can enjoy backwater cruises at Kappil Lake, explore hidden coves, indulge in authentic coastal cuisine, and immerse themselves in the town’s thriving yoga and Ayurveda offerings. This blend of scenery, heritage, and wellness makes Varkala appealing to a wide range of travellers. “Though monsoon is off-season for Varkala, tourist arrivals have been steadily increasing, especially among those looking for cleaner, less crowded shores. Its cliffside coastline is a rarity in Kerala, offering uninterrupted sea views and access to beaches that feel untouched. The absence of over-commercialisation preserves its authenticity, while its reputation as a centre for yoga, Ayurveda, and spiritual retreats continues to grow. Coupled with opportunities for soft adventure like surfing and backwater cruises, Varkala has evolved into a destination that caters to both relaxation and exploration,” says Dharmesh Cariappa, General Manager, Gateway Varkala. Varkala is known for its clear waters and peaceful beaches(Photo: Adobe stock)

How to get there?

Fly to Trivandrum and take a transport to Varkala, which is 41km. You can also take a train to Varkala Railway Station

Gokarna (Karnataka)

If you are a Nature lover, monsoon is the best time to visit Gokarna. The rainwashed beaches and roaring of the waves make it a go-to destination for a long weekend. “With Independence Day creating a perfect long weekend, Indian travellers are taking this opportunity to transform a short break into a meaningful escape. Our data shows that Gokarna experienced a surge in accommodation searches for the long weekend. This trend is driven by travellers seeking a peaceful and authentic experience away from more bustling coastal hubs. The destination offers a unique blend of lush, monsoon-kissed landscapes, serene beaches and a relaxed vibe, making it ideal for a rejuvenating mini-cation,” says Santosh Kumar, Regional Manager, South Asia, Booking.com.

How to get there?

The fastest way to reach Gokarna is by taking a flight to Goa's Dabolim Airport and then proceeding to Gokarna by bus or cab, which is 144km.

Bekal - Kerala

Bekal is known for its scenic charm and historical significance. The iconic Bekal Fort, one of the largest and best-preserved forts in Kerala, offers stunning views of the Arabian Sea. “We have witnessed steady growth in footfalls, particularly among domestic travellers seeking quiet, nature-rich destinations. Bekal’s strategic location has been a key driver of this growth. The connectivity, combined with enhanced social media visibility and rising preference for experiential travel, has significantly boosted the place’s appeal,” says J Gopalakrishnan, General Manager, Gateway Bekal.

How to get there?

It’s accessible from the Mangalore International Airport and just a few hours’ drive from Bengaluru.

Diveagar - Maharashtra

"We’re seeing growing interest towards offbeat coastal escapes that deliver both value and experience. People opt for Diveagar for its simplicity, beachfront village life and fresh seafood shacks. Travellers like to visit the place to explore local food trails, guided walks, cultural pitstops, and boutique nature stays. Ther place is resonating with travellers across age groups, including millennials, Gen Z, couples, multigenerational families and groups of friends, seeking immersive getaways that balance discovery and downtime,” says SD Nandakumar, President & Country Head - Holidays & Corporate Tours, SOTC Travel.

How to get there?

Diveagar is 170km from Mumbai, a five-hour drive

Mandvi (Gujarat)

A fave beach place in Gujarat, Mandvi offers several tourist attractions, including the Vijay Vilas Palace and the Mandvi Beach. “With Independence Day, Parsi New Year and Janmashtami falling over the same long weekend, many Indian travellers have made three-day bookings for Mandvi, a hidden coastal gem that’s seeing soaring demand. It’s known for the beachside havelis, camel rides by the shore and royal tent stays,” Rajeev Kale, President & Country Head – Holidays, MICE, Visa, Thomas Cook (India) Ltd.

How to get there?

Fly to Bhuj Airport, which is about 60km from Mandvi