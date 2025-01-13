Winter tourism fun or fret? Tips to keep in mind when visiting a frozen lake

A group of tourists at Arunachal Pradesh's picturesque Sela Pass, on the border between the Tawang and West Kameng, plunged into freezing waters after the ice on a frozen lake cracked beneath them. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. Four people were seen stuck in the frozen lake, among them were two women and they could be heard shouting for help. Kashmir's Dal Lake has frozen over in the recent past (instagram)

The sudden collapse triggered panic, but quick action by bystanders averted what could’ve been a tragedy. Armed with bamboo sticks, they successfully rescued the tourists from the freezing waters. This snow-covered region is a popular winter destination known for its stunning views.

A plea to be safe!

After this incident, Kiren Rijiju, Union Minister and Arunachal Pradesh MP, tweeted out asking people to be space at such snow-covered areas. He wrote on X: “At Sela Pass in Arunachal Pradesh. My advice to tourists: Walk on the Frozen Lakes with experienced people, drive carefully on slippery snow roads and be aware of snow avalanche. Temperatures is freezing so wear warm clothes and enjoy. Your safety is important.”

A group of tourists fell through a lake in Arunachal Pradesh (instagram )

An eyewitness, Farhad, took to Instagram to share the incident's details. He also posted the video that went viral. “I rushed to help those who fell through, and thankfully we managed to pull them out safely." he wrote, adding, "This experience reminded me how quickly things can turn dangerous. People were resisting to help them, but once I went them to help other people courageously came forward to throw, all I learned from today is good things start from you!”

Kashmir’s Dal lake freezes

Recently, Kashmir was gripped by an intense coldwave that froze the famous Dal Lake in Srinagar. According to the India Meteorological Department, the minimum temperature in the city was -7 degrees Celsius.

Several people who were vacationing in this paradise took to social media to show videos of boatmen taking tourists on shikara rides and breaking the frozen upper layer of the Dal Lake with their oars.

Things to remember when visiting frozen lakes…

Clear ice with a bluish tint is the safest to walk on. If the ice seems hazy

and gray, it’s a no-no.

Ensure the ice is thick enough to support your weight. At least 4 inches

of clear ice is considered safe for walking. Around 8-12 inches are needed

for skating.

Visiting a frozen lake? Grab a friend and share a paracord.

If you fall through, remain calm and keep your clothes on, as it

will help you float. Swim towards the spot where you fell through the ice.

When you pull yourself onto the surface, lie down, and roll away from the weak spot