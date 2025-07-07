Uranus in Gemini after 84 years, spells catastrophe: What history says and how signs can beware!

Today, July 7, marks the rather lucky 7/7 portal. But the Astrology community's eyes seem to be completely geared towards crisis prevention as opposed to manifestation rituals. Uranus enters Gemini after 84 years — and history has set a scary precedent(Photo: X)

The reason? Uranus is entering the dual sign of Gemini today. The last time this happened was 84 years back. Now while from the perspective of theory, movement and readings this may be a cosmic nerds paradise, Uranus' very short but incredibly enduring history of entering Gemini is...disastrous to say the least. In astrological terms, the planet of Uranus represents revolution, innovation, individuality and sudden, often unforeseen changes. In the same breath, the very core theme of Gemini is its dual nature and a need for adaptability through communication. Geminis are a slick sign — and we mean this in the best way possible — but for this transit, which mind you is set to last 8 years — the energies of Uranus have completely overtaken that of Gemini's with the latter's core themes acting as more of a catalyst as oppsoed to the whole landscape.

Coming to what we can anticipate, Uranus has made sure each of its transits through Gemini have left an impact of massive global scale. Astrologer and psychic Evan Nathaniel Grim revisits April 1775, 1859, 1941 and 1942, which is when this exact transit had occurred in the past centuries. The first is when the battle between the British military and American colonists broke out, marking the beginning of the American Revolutionary War; the second aligned with some of the most consequential events in the lead up to the Civil War; and the third and fourth years marked US involvement in World War 2. Even historical events as mammoth as Pearl Harbour, took place at a time in 1941 when Uranus was retrograde in Taurus — months after its ingress in Gemini.

Now it is worth noting, that the United States of America's 'birth chart' carries the Uranus in Gemini placement in the 7th house of open enemies, putting many on edge as they await some major shift to come into play over the next few months. What it is, if anything, only time will tell.

2 signs to proceed with caution

While politics and war involvement, especially on the part of the United States, very well has the potential to disbalance any overarching sense of global peace, Uranus' movement through Gemini also has ramifications at a personal level, for two signs in particular. Evan asks those with any major placements in Gemini and/or Sagittarius, to sit up and take notice, because even as the other 10 signs flit in and out of transits, this transit will make sure that change really is the only constant for them. It's time to embrace the experimental, the unknown and even the provocative, making peace with ambiguity. Evan predicts both these signs to feel the first hit in the sector of relationships, though as they settle into the winds of change, unique ideas could alter the trajectory of their lives.

So is the world ready for this century's bout of Uranus in Gemini?