Viral uninvited guests: From snakes on a train to crocodiles on a scooter, animals crashing urban life in bizarre ways

Last Sunday, a snake was spotted inside a coach of the Jabalpur-Mumbai Garibrath Express, sending shock waves among the passengers. A viral video captured the unsettling scene, showing the snake coiled around a side upper berth, which was fortunately unoccupied and stacked with luggage. In the clip, passengers can be heard calmly discussing what to do next. This incident highlights a growing trend — animals encroaching into urban spaces and food, raising serious concerns about hygiene and safety standards. From snakes on a train to crocodiles on a scooter, animals crashing urban life in bizarre ways

Cockroaches on the Vande Bharat Express

Insects in train meals have become a recurring problem, with live cockroaches being discovered in the dal served on the Vande Bharat Express and other IRCTC trains. Such unsettling incidents have garnered significant attention due to the risks posed to passengers​.

Man attacked by python while defecating

In July 2024, a 15-foot python attacked a man in Kalyanpur, Jabalpur while he was peacefully defecating. The python wrapped itself around the man's neck and arm, but villagers heard the man's screams for help and rushed to the scene. They used sticks, stones and an axe to attack the snake and free the man.

Crocodile on a scooter

A video from Vadodara went viral a few weeks ago, showing a man riding on the back of a scooter while holding a crocodile with its mouth taped shut. The man, wearing a T-shirt with the words “IMA Volunteer”, caught the attention of people on the road.

Man kicks crocodile

Another viral video from the Bijnor district in Uttar Pradesh showed a man kicking a crocodile without any fear or guilt; even a street dog was seen fearlessly chasing it. The reptile was crawling on the village streets and most people kept their distance, choosing to document the instance instead of hurting the croc.

Elephant incursions

Arikomban is an infamous wild elephant that has caused destruction and terror in the southern Indian states of Kerala and Tamil Nadu. The elephant's name translates to “rice tusker” in Malayalam. He first terrorised the Chinnakanal forest area in the Idukki district, then entered Cumbum in the Theni district damaging vehicles, and inciting panic among residents. He also uprooted a fence and damaged an auto-rickshaw. The unprecedented popularity of Arikomban has made the job of forest officials more difficult due to public interest in his movement.

Monkey steals man's iPhone in Vrindavan temple

At Vrindavan's Sri Rangnath Ji Mandir, a monkey made headlines by stealing a visitor’s iPhone, creating an amusing scene that entertained onlookers. The mischievous act was caught on camera by a user who shared the video on Instagram, where it quickly went viral.

Monkey steals cash from a jewellery shop

In another instance, a monkey entered a jewellery shop in Andhra Pradesh, casually opened the cash drawer, and made off with a bundle of money. The incident was captured on CCTV and went viral, adding to the list of mischievous monkey escapades in India​.

What would you do if any of these happened to you?