 Want a smooth, toned back like Athiya Shetty? Here's how!
Want a smooth, toned back like Athiya Shetty? Here's how!

By Ismat Tahseen
Apr 01, 2024 02:38 PM IST

With summer and swimsuit season coming up, there's every reason to exercise and use the right skincare to achieve this.

You may love to wear sarees with spaghetti strap-cholis and halter tops, but also make sure that you have a smooth back to flaunt with it as well as this is a part of the body that's often overlooked. Affirms Dr Geetika Srivastava, founder of Influennz Clinic in South Delhi. “In the pursuit of a well-defined, toned physique, the focus often lands on areas like the abdomen, arms, and legs. However, achieving a sexy back is equally essential for a balanced, attractive silhouette.” Here's looking at ways to attain and maintain a back that exudes confidence and allure like Bollywood actor Athiya Shetty, who shared a photo of her toned back recently, on Instagram. 

Dr Geetika shares how to get a back free from fat, hair, acne, blemishes or scars and boasting an even skin tone. This definition goes beyond mere aesthetics, it embodies skin health and overall well-being.

Show off that glowing, smooth back like Athiya Shetty has by adapting to a healthier lifestyle and using a few beauty treatments (Shutterstock)
Show off that glowing, smooth back like Athiya Shetty has by adapting to a healthier lifestyle and using a few beauty treatments (Shutterstock)

Ways to get this

Weightlifting
Incorporating weightlifting exercises into your routine is crucial. Not only does it sculpt and tone your back muscles, but it also enhances overall posture and strength.

Skincare regimen
Adopt a skincare routine tailored to your back's needs. Use gentle body washes to cleanse, always moisturize to maintain skin hydration, and consider incorporating a nourishing body oil to enhance skin suppleness.

Don't overdo loofahs and physical scrubs
Not all exfoliation is helpful. While it can be beneficial on one level, harsh scrubbing with loofahs or physical exfoliants can lead to a condition called macular amyloidosis, characterized by itchy, brownish skin patches.

TRY THESE BEAUTY TREATMENTS FOR THAT SMOOTH BACK

Ayurvedic body massages
Treat yourself to Ayurvedic body massages like potli massages for relieving muscle tension and knots or Abhyangam for lymphatic drainage. Ideally, aim for a weekly session, but at least once a month for those with busy schedules.

Advanced weight loss treatments
Consider advanced treatments like coolsculpt and exilis to target stubborn fat deposits and sculpt your back effectively.

Medspa treatments
Basic maintenance like laser hair removal, microdermabrasion-based body polishing, and hydrafacial treatments can maintain skin health and enhance its appearance. 
More advanced treatments for specific concerns such as stretch marks, acne, blemishes or scars, chemical peels, Pico laser, and fractional Co2 laser resurfacing may also give you good results. But consult a doctor before trying any of these.

 

