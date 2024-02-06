Amla, ginger and curry leaves shot to grow thick and lustrous hair

The desire for luscious, healthy and shiny hair has made us all try several homegrown remedies as well as hair products that promise to do just this. Social media is also full of videos from helpful samaritans who are sharing tips that worked for them. The secret for long hair can be amla, ginger and curry leaves(Unsplash)

One such person is beauty influencer Chitwan Garg (@chitwangarg), who took to Instagram to share her secrets to get long and thick hair. She says that she drinks a shot of amla juice with ginger and some hair-boosting ingredients two to three times a week. She shared a recipe for this shot on an Insta Reel.

To make this hair growth shot, wash and cut two medium-sized Amlas aka Indian gooseberry. Peel a one-inch ginger piece and add seven curry leaves, one and a half teaspoons of jaggery and a few black peppercorns into a blender. Blend till you get a liquid, which you can strain. Pour it into four shot glasses and gulp it down in one go.

Health benefits

While these ingredients work wonders on their own, they turn into a superteam when they are combined. Include them in your diet as the regular use of amla, ginger and curry leaves can contribute to healthier, shinier, and more resilient hair. However, we do need to realise that everyone’s hair and hair problems differ from each other. What works for someone may not necessarily work for you. Also, most natural remedies take time and consistent use to show visible efforts. They are not quick fixes that will have you sprouting hair within a week.

Amla, ginger and curry leaves are all considered to be ingredients that can do wonders for both your hair and skin, especially Ayurveda. Amla is rich in vitamin C and antioxidants. It strengthens hair follicles, promotes hair growth and prevents premature greying. This fruit also helps in maintaining a healthy scalp by reducing dandruff and preventing scalp infections.

Ginger possesses anti-inflammatory and antiseptic properties, which also makes it an excellent remedy for dandruff and dry scalp. It stimulates blood circulation to the scalp which helps with hair growth and prevents hair loss. The presence of essential oils in ginger contributes to its ability to make hair soft and shiny.

Curry leaves are packed with nutrients like iron, phosphorus, and vitamins, which nourish the hair follicles and strengthen the roots. It can help to prevent premature greying of hair as well as reduce the thinning of hair. Adding these leaves to your diet or directly on your scalp can moisturise it, so as to prevent dandruff and flakiness in the scalp.