An expert’s guide to all you need to know about childhood cancerUntitled Story

Cancer is a word that sparks fear, especially when associated with young children. However, thanks to medical advancements, childhood cancer is no longer a hopeless diagnosis. As a pediatric oncologist, I want to provide some clarity and hope regarding a diagnosis of childhood cancer and the ongoing efforts to improve outcomes for young patients. Dr. Megha Saroha says one million new cancers are diagnosed annually in India, and nearly 3% of these occur in children.

Incidence and common types

One million new cancers are diagnosed annually in India, and nearly 3% of these occur in children. The most common types include leukemia (blood cancer), brain tumors and lymphoma.

Unlike adult cancers, which are often linked to lifestyle factors such as smoking or diet, childhood cancers are usually caused by random genetic mutations. This makes early detection particularly challenging, as there are few early warning signs.

Recognising Symptoms

The symptoms of childhood cancer can vary depending on the type, but they often include persistent fever, progressive pallor, bleeding, fatigue, unexplained weight loss, unusual lumps or swellings, unexplained headache and vomiting.

If your child experiences any of these symptoms for an extended period, it is essential to consult a doctor. Timely diagnosis is crucial for effective treatment.

Treatment

If a doctor suspects cancer, they may recommend a biopsy, imaging tests, or blood tests to confirm the diagnosis. Once identified, the cancer type and stage guide the treatment plan, which might include chemotherapy, surgery, radiation, or a combination of these. In some cases, targeted or immunotherapies, which are designed to attack cancer cells more precisely, may be used. A multidisciplinary approach that includes a pediatric oncologist, pediatric surgeon, radiation oncologist, psychologist, a nutritionist and trained nursing staff, is crucial to deal with children with cancer. With the increasing survival rate of childhood cancers, it has been realised that it is not only important to cure, but to cure with the least toxic protocols.

Improved survival rates

The good news is that survival rates have seen significant improvement in recent decades. Today, nearly 85% of children diagnosed with cancer in high-income countries survive five years or more. However, survival rates can be lower in low- and middle-income countries due to limited access to healthcare.

Hope for the future

While the journey through childhood cancer is never easy, it can be filled with hope. With continued research, compassionate care and early intervention, we are making strides toward a future where more children thrive.

The author is Dr. Megha Saroha, Consultant, Paediatric Haematology Oncology & BMT, Narayana Hospital, Gurugram.

