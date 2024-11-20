AQI overload? Expert tips to stay healthy in Delhi's extreme smog season

Delhi-NCR has been gasping for breath having clocked a whopping 494 on the Air Quality Index (AQI) earlier this week. Long-term exposure to smog can cause respiratory and cardiovascular diseases, asthma, and allergies and result in a weakened immune system. Amid the haze, medical experts share ways to safeguard our health. Smog in Delhi NCR

Diet is king

When it comes to dealing with heavy air pollution, certain nutrients can help protect your body and improve your ability to detoxify and recover from the harmful effects of environmental toxins. The key is to support your immune system, reduce oxidative stress, and enhance the detoxification process.

Dr Vibhu Kawatra, senior consultant pulmonologist at Rainbow Hospitals shares, “Antioxidants help neutralise free radicals and reduce inflammation. Key antioxidants to focus on include Vitamins E, A and C and flavonoids. Citrus fruits, strawberries, bell peppers, broccoli, nuts, seeds, spinach, avocado, orange and yellow vegetables — such as carrots, sweet potatoes and pumpkin — and dark leafy greens are some food items you should include in your diet.”

“Drinking green tea or herbal teas like turmeric or ginger tea may assist in detoxifying the liver. Supplements like activated charcoal or chlorella can also help eliminate toxins, but these should only be taken after consulting a health care professional,” notes Dr Drishya Ale, dietitian at Paras Health.

Hydration is also crucial, as it helps flush out toxins, especially when the body is exposed to pollutants. Drinking plenty of water throughout the day can help support detoxification and maintain optimal organ function.

Get your move on — indoors

High levels of particulates in the air can expose you to harmful toxins, which can make exercising outdoors a high-risk activity. With smog blanketing the city, physical exertion can worsen your respiratory health and overall well-being.

Low-intensity workouts should be preferred over high-intensity routines, since the latter demands more breathing, resulting in the inhalation of more contaminants and toxins in the air, cautions Dr Shailly Sharma, senior consultant and associate director, obstetrician and gynaecologist at Cloudnine Hospital.

She also suggests practising various breathing exercises at home, such as “belly or abdominal breathing, pursed-lip breathing and equal breathing” to ensure optimal lung functioning.

Yoga and other meditative activities also aid and improve respiratory health, in addition to enhancing their mental well-being. Dr Kawatra suggests, “For those who want a decent cardio session without going outside, consider jumping jacks, jump rope, high knees, and stair climbing.”

He also advises combining light cardio with strength-training activities “like dumbbell and resistance band exercises”, to make the most of your time inside.