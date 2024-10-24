Delhi AQI alert: Expert tips for healthy eyes, skin and throat

Environmental pollution has become an unavoidable reality in the Capital region as the air quality index has risen. Pollutants are omnipresent ranging from smog-filled city air to minute particles flying indoors, and they harm overall well-being. Therefore, it is highly important to take action to preserve and defend ourselves. Expert tips for healthy eyes, skin and throat amid Delhi's rising AQI(Photo: Shutterstock)

Defending the skin

Pollutants like particulate matter, ozone, and heavy metals generate free radicals, leading to oxidative stress. This accelerates skin ageing, causing wrinkles, fine lines, and loss of elasticity. They can also strip the skin of its natural oils, compromising the skin barrier and leading to dryness and dehydration.

Dr Atula Gupta, a dermatologist at SkinAid clinic suggests tips to build an anti-pollution skincare routine:

Cleansing: Use a gentle cleanser that effectively removes impurities without stripping the skin.

Antioxidant Protection: Incorporate an antioxidant-rich serum or moisturizer into your routine with ingredients like vitamin C, vitamin E, niacinamide, green tea, and resveratrol.

Barrier Repair: Look for products with ingredients like ceramides, fatty acids, and peptides that help repair and reinforce the skin’s natural barrier.

Sun Protection: Use broad-spectrum sunscreens with at least SPF 30 and added antioxidants for protection against environmental damage.

Pollution-Blocking Products: Anti-pollution skincare products with ingredients like antioxidants, polymers, and marine extracts help block and neutralize pollutants.

Regular Exfoliation: Exfoliate 1-2 times a week to remove dead skin cells and pollutants that can clog pores.

Healthy Lifestyle: Maintain a balanced diet rich in antioxidants and stay hydrated to support overall skin health.

Respiratory health

Winter's lower temperatures and fog prevent particulate matter and pollutants from dissipating upwards, allowing them to remain in the environment and cause infections and lung diseases. “Air pollution is a significant concern in ENT OPDs due to its impact on respiratory and ENT health,” remarks Dr Amit Kumar Sharma, Head of Department and Senior Consultant, ENT, Cochlear Implant and Voice Disorders at SHALBY Sanar International Hospitals adding, “Nasal congestion and discharge, sore throat, coughing and wheezing, ear fullness and hearing loss, voice changes, headaches and facial pain are some of the common symptoms of ENT issues.”

He suggests some preventive measures to follow to maintain good respiratory health:

⦁ Avoid outdoor activities during peak pollution hours

⦁ Wear masks (N95 or FFP3)

⦁ Use air purifiers (HEPA filters)

⦁ Maintain good ventilation

⦁ Monitor air quality indexes

⦁ Quit smoking and avoid second-hand smoke.



Eye care

Our eyes are exposed to the pollutants in the air the most. The vibrant lights and fireworks during the festive season are beautiful but can cause harm if we’re not cautious. Dr. Hiral Dodia, Senior Consultant Ophthalmologist at Shalby Hospital SG says, “During Diwali, be alert to smoke, flying sparks, and strong flashes that could strain or damage your eyes,” adding, "Simple steps like keeping a safe distance from fireworks and wearing protective glasses can go a long way in keeping your vision healthy. Let the festival be a sight to remember, not one to regret."

In an age where air pollution is a daily challenge, adopting an anti-pollution routine is essential for maintaining an overall healthy lifestyle.