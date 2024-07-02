‘Ditch Hinge’: 5 perfumes that work better than a dating app

Dating apps are not what they used to be. Many people feel that these platforms, once used to foster genuine connections, have now become a waste of time. The oversaturation, combined with pervasive paywalls and a focus on hook-up culture, has driven a good deal of users to delete these apps in frustration. But in this ecosystem, finding an organic match proves to be even harder than anticipated. Perfumes that literally make heads turn

Well, fragrance influencers have taken things into their own hands. “If Hinge isn’t working, just get the Glossier You,” says a user on The Gloss. This sentiment is expressed time and over again in a series of videos around the theme of ‘perfumes that turn heads’.

Sourcing the Glossier You is difficult in this country. So here's a list of perfumes with a heady sillage that work better than a dating app, making heads turn quite literally:

The Fragnote Beach Holiday

This perfume has a nuanced floral scent that is equal parts fruity (and flirty)— a veritable cocktail of sunny scents that will get you a lot of compliments. With notes of passion fruit, raspberry, lilies and peonies, the scent is undercut with a bit of musk and oak moss which makes it very alluring.

The Elizabeth Arden White Tea Eau De Toilette

One of the most summer-scented fragrances you will ever smell! The notes are uncomplicated and gentle with a focus on retaining the refreshing feeling you get when you sip a cup of tea. With notes of mandarin, white tea extract and a little bit of musk it’s a crisp, chic scent that leaves a subtle trail.

The Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Crush Cheirosa 62 Vanilla & Salted Caramel Perfume Mist

The absolute epitome of a day well spent at the beach. With a slightly saccharine aroma that’s equalised by the addition of salt and vanilla, this will make you smell like a fresh pan of caramel toffee. Is there anything more alluring than smelling like dessert?

The Victoria’s Secret Bombshell

This beloved classic has a sillage to die for, a trail that will have people stumbling to ask you what you're wearing. The scent is fruity with spicy undertones sporting notes of peony, orchid and pines that come together in an inimitable signature fragrance that evolves throughout the day.

The Body Shop Full Rose Eau De Parfum

Rose perfumes can be tacky, but The Body Shop Full Rose Eau De Parfum has an unexpected elegance to it. It's an amalgamation of every part of the rose, from the petals to the leaves to the stems of the plant; slightly sweet at the start, blooming into a spicy aromatic as you wear it throughout the day.

And there you have it. With a little bit of something for everyone, this is one list that might just serendipitously knock you into the love of your life.