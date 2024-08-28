Does Tretinoin really boost hair growth? Experts share insights

Tretinoin, a derivative of Vitamin A is well-known in the dermatology world for its ability to treat acne and signs of aging. Recently, however, it has found a new purpose that is promoting hair growth. Social media platforms like TikTok and Instagram are buzzing with claims that tretinoin, often combined with minoxidil, can be a game-changer for those struggling with hair loss. But is this trend backed by science, and more importantly, is it safe? Social media platforms like TikTok and Instagram are buzzing with claims that tretinoin, often combined with minoxidil, can be a game-changer for those struggling with hair loss

Does it work?

Dr. Amit Bangia, Associate Director of Dermatology at Asian Hospital, notes that "Tretinoin has been found to increase scalp hair growth, though it is not FDA-approved for the treatment of hair loss, so it's not very commonly used." The idea behind using tretinoin in hair loss treatments stems from its ability to enhance the penetration and effectiveness of minoxidil, a widely used topical treatment for hair growth.

Is tretinoin safe for hair growth?

While tretinoin's role can lead to hair growth, it is important to understand the potential risks involved. "The potential side effects can include itching, irritation, burning, redness, and exfoliation," says Dr. Bangia. He also emphasizes that tretinoin is usually combined with minoxidil, rather than used alone. The combination is generally applied once a day, with results typically visible in three to four months.

Dr. Agni Kumar Bose, Dermatologist, adds that "Tretinoin increases the level of an enzyme called Sulfotransferase, which helps metabolize minoxidil and thus increases its efficacy. This novel method helps overcome a hurdle in a lot of patients who are minoxidil non-responders." However, Dr. Bose also warns that tretinoin by itself does not impact hair growth and is best used as an adjuvant to minoxidil.

Should you try Tretinoin for hair loss?

For those considering tretinoin as part of their hair loss regimen, consulting with a dermatologist is crucial. "The patient will have to be physically assessed by a Dermatologist and only then appropriate treatment will be initiated," advises Dr. Bose. Dr. Bangia also cautions against using tretinoin if you have a sensitive scalp. “If you have a sensitive scalp, do not use minoxidil along with tretinoin. It can cause scalp irritation and itching, especially when combined with minoxidil, which sometimes has an alcohol base and can cause irritation by itself.”

Expert tips for starting tretinoin for hair

If you're considering tretinoin for hair growth, here’s a quick guide from the experts:

1. Begin with a small amount (pea size) applied about once a week, and gradually increase the frequency as your skin or scalp gets used to it.

2. Applying larger quantities won't give faster results but can lead to increased irritation, itching, and peeling.

3. Due to its photosensitivity, apply tretinoin at night before bed to avoid sun exposure.

4. Be mindful of how your scalp reacts to the treatment. Monitor closely for any adverse effects and report these to your dermatologist.

5. If you combine tretinoin with other ingredients like minoxidil, be vigilant about monitoring your scalp for increased irritation and keep your dermatologist informed.