Face serums for the win in a hot, sweaty summer

The country is reeling under heatwaves and coupled with sweat, this makes for a tricky combination for the skin. Breakouts, rashes and acne can all increase at this time, so it makes sense to go in for lighter products in the beauty routine. One of these must-haves is a face serum. Sharing why its vital, Dr Nishita Ranka, medical director and founder of her skin clinic, says, “I get many people asking about efficacy of face serums as an alternative to creams during the summer months. Owing to the intense heat and humidity, you need a skincare regimen that effective and comfortable and a serum fits in.”

What it is

Serums are lightweight, water-based products designed to deliver concentrated active ingredients deep into the skin.



Explains Dr Geetika Srivastav, founder of Influennz Clinic in Delhi, “Face serums have emerged as potent elixirs. They are lightweight, fast-absorbing formulations designed to address specific skin issues such as acne, pigmentation, fine lines, wrinkles, sun damage, dryness, and dullness. Often dubbed as ‘actives’ due to their high concentration of active ingredients, they are typically the first layer applied to the skin after cleansing.”

Serum offers multi-functional benefits

Noting the difference in a cream and serum, Dr Nishita Ranka, states, “During the Indian summer, the skin tends to produce more oil, making heavy creams less appealing. This is where serums can be particularly beneficial. They have quick absorption without leaving a greasy residue, making them ideal for hot and humid conditions.”

A serum can address different things, too as she adds, “A hyaluronic acid serum provides essential hydration without the heaviness of a cream and attracts moisture to the skin, keeping it hydrated in the heat. A vitamin C serum, on the other hand, can help combat free radical damage from increased sun exposure and reduce pigmentation. Some serums and moisturisers come with added SPF, which can be a convenient option.”

In some cases, add a light moisturiser

There can be an exception. While Dr Ranka says a serum is a a great addition to a summer skincare routine, they should not entirely replace creams. “A lightweight, non-comedogenic moisturiser is still necessary to seal in the moisture and active ingredients from the serum,” she advises.

Dr Prerna Sikka, Dermatologist at Dr Karishma’s Aesthetics, Bengaluru, also joins in, “For dryer regions which are usually away from the coast, skin tends to get more dehydrated in which case cream formulations at night may be preferable. Opt for a lightweight or gel-based moisturiser in the day.”

Choosing the right serum

Dr Geetika Srivastava explains how to do this:

Identify your skin type. If you have dry or sensitive skin type, stay away from ingredients such as AHA, retinol or even vitamin C. Also, consult a dermatologist before incorporating a serum.

Choose a serum based on skin concern be it anti-aging, skin brightening or skin hydration. If you are a rookie, start with lesser concentration and slowly increase potency. Stay away from parabens and fragrances.



DIFFERENT TYPES OF SERUMS



Anti-aging serums

Containing ingredients like retinol, vitamin A, and bakuchiol, these serums stimulate collagen and elastin production, improving skin texture and reducing fine lines and wrinkles. Usually applied at night (not to be used during pregnancy).

Skin-brightening serums

Infused with vitamin C, niacinamide, and other brightening agents, these serums help even out skin tone, reduce hyperpigmentation, and impart a radiant glow. Apply during day or night (they may make skin dry, so top them up with a moisturiser).

Skin-repairing serums

Packed with antioxidants like vitamins C, E, and A, these serums combat sun damage, preventing and reversing signs of photoaging such as pigmentation and texture issues.

Acne-fighting serums

Formulated with salicylic acid or benzoyl peroxide, these serums target acne-prone skin, reducing inflammation and preventing breakouts.

Hydrating serums

Featuring hyaluronic acid, ceramides, or peptides, these serums provide intense hydration, leaving the skin plump and supple.



What is the right layering routine for serums?

She shares steps to incorporate serums into your skincare routine

Step 1: Cleanse the skin

Step 2: Use a serums (as per skin concern) on bare skin

Step 3: Moisturise to seal the moisture into your skin

Step 4: Use a sunscreen with SPF to prevent UV exposure

Step 5: Makeup (light)

Note: Give enough time for each product to get absorbed into your skin before you layer another one.

Remember:

Always do a patch test to check for any adverse reactions.

Time to apply

This depends on the actives used in the face serums. Retinol has to be only applied at night. Vitamin C, niacinamide and hyaluronic acid can be applied both during the day and night.