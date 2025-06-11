Fitness lovers, here's everything you need to know about breaking a sweat at the akhada!

If you thought hitting a modern gym, outdoor run at dawn or swimming are the only type of workout Indians enjoy in summer, you’re mistaken. A workout regimen that many take to during the summer is akhada workout. These traditional wrestling arenas turn into a popular workout choice for many fitness enthusiasts during this season. “The ideal time for an akhada workout is during the early morning hours, between 6am to 8am. This time aligns with the Ayurvedic concept of the Kapha time of day that’s considered beneficial for physical activity. We also have some people coming in before 6am,” says Kunal Vaishnav, fitness and gada/mudgar expert, from Mumbai. Many fitness enthusiasts are opting for traditional wrestling arenas aka doing akhada workouts

Besides just physical strength, akhada workouts offer a wide range of health benefits, including improved cardiovascular health, increased grip strength and enhanced flexibility and joint mobility. “Summer heat requires extra attention to hydration, hence we factor that in during the fitness sessions,” says Kunal.

Actor Kranti Prrakash Jha, who is known for films such as M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story (2016) and Batla House (2019), is an ardent akhada workout practitioner. “My love for akhada workouts comes from a deep respect for our traditional Indian fitness culture. The akhada isn’t just a place to build muscle, it’s a space where the body, mind, and spirit come together. Exercises like the mudgar have been part of Indian heritage for centuries, and I find great joy and purpose in reviving and promoting them. My journey with akhada exercises began during the shooting of Swami Ramdev: Ek Sangharsh (2018). Since then, I’ve consciously made the mudgar and other akhada exercises a part of my routine. Unlike gym machines that isolate specific muscles, akhada workouts like the mudgar involve your entire body and mind. There’s a rhythm and flow to it that feels more organic. I always hit the akhada in the morning,” he says.

Who does akhada workout?

"Out of around 100 people visiting our akhada gym, 60 are youngsters. In fact, we have a lot of women too and the ratio has increased since the pandemic. Out of every 10 men, we have about three women,” says Uday maan, an akhada owner from Delhi. He adds that while most people come around dawn, many people come for the workout post sunset too. “We have an air-conditioned akhada set-up so that people don’t struggle and can enjoy their akhada workout,” he adds.

What akhada workout entails?

Baithaks (squats): These are foundational exercises that work the legs, glutes, and core.

Dands (push-ups): Dands are a classic upper body exercise that builds chest, shoulder, and tricep strength.

Rope climbing: This exercise strengthens the upper body, core, and improves grip.

Indian clubs exercises: These are weighted clubs, called mudgars, used for a variety of exercises that improve strength, mobility, and coordination.

Dynamic side plank: This exercise strengthens the obliques and core.

Akhada workout tools

Gada (mace): It’s a heavy, club-shaped tool used for a variety of swings, rotations, and strikes that build strength and endurance.

Mudgars (Indian clubs): These wooden clubs are used for a variety of movements, including lifting, swinging, and rotating. They target muscles, particularly in the core, arms, shoulders and legs.

Stones: Used for various exercises, including lifting, dropping and resistance building with movements like push-ups and squats.

Nal (hollow stone cylinder): It’s used for strength training exercises like danda and bethak.

Gar nal (neck weight): A circular stone ring worn around the neck to add resistance to danda and bethak.

Mallakambha (pillar): It’s a tall, thick wooden pole used for various acrobatic and strength exercises.

A typical akhada routine

Warm-up: Stretching, running or light cardio.

Bodyweight exercises: Baithaks, dands and rope climbing.

Gada or Indian club exercises: Various swings and rotations.

Martial arts drills: Punches, kicks, and blocks combined with akhada exercises.

Pranayama and stretching: For cool-down and recovery.

Inputs by Kunal Vaishnav, fitness and gada/mudgar expert, Mumbai