Hailey Bieber’s new beauty hack is going viral, but should you try it?

Hailey Bieber has sparked yet another beauty trend, this time by using a hair comb to apply her face mask. Yes, really. This week, her brand Rhode shared campaign images promoting the Caffeine Reset Sculpting Cream Mask, showing Hailey in slick shades with the product neatly combed across her face. Captioned “masking, glowing, rhode-ing,” the post quickly caught attention online.

The unconventional application method has already made its way to social media, with several Indian influencers like Somya Gupta trying it out for themselves. While it certainly looks aesthetic and oddly satisfying, it raises a question—does using a comb actually enhance product absorption, or is it simply another viral beauty gimmick?

Expert says skip the trend We spoke to Dr Sonali Kohli, Senior Consultant, Dermatology , Sir H.N. Reliance Foundation Hospital, who told us, “I don’t think combing a face mask onto the skin using a tool is a good idea at all. It doesn’t offer any real benefit to the skin and can actually do more harm than good. Most combs aren’t designed for facial use and may carry bacteria if not properly cleaned, which can lead to skin issues.

Using such tools can also cause irritation, breakouts, or even infections, especially for those with sensitive or acne-prone skin. The combing motion can create unnecessary friction, damaging the skin barrier over time and leading to increased sensitivity, dryness, and redness.”