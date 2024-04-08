Heatwave warning: Are you prepared for it?

Planning that summer road trip soon? Think twice! For, the country is already in the grip of a heatwave. Since the beginning of the month, several states have been witnessing a rise in day temps (the mercury soared beyond 35°C in Kolkata and temps are already sizzling past 40° in Central India). The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has raised an alert and the Health Ministry, too, issued guidelines to tackle heat-related illnesses. Temperatures are escalating everywhere and the IMD has warned about impending heatwaves, so pay heed to crucial health tips (Adobe Stock)

With impending dangers of heatstroke, we ask doctors to share measures of protection from the scorching days.

3 types of heat-related illnesses

Dr Divya Gopal, Internal Medicine, Sir HN Reliance Hospital and Research Centre, breaks these down.



Several cities are already seeing a rise in temperatures



“Heat cramps are the initial step, where severe muscle spasms, usually in the hands, calves, and feet, ensue from salt and water loss. The after effects of this usually lasts for 24 to 48 hours. Next, heat exhaustion, arises when the body’s core temperature rises to 101–104 degrees. It causes headache, mild fever, nausea, vomiting, increased thirst, numbness throughout, aches in the muscles, and decreased urine production,” she says, adding, “Some people may even pass out from a dip in blood pressure. Heat stroke is the last stage, a medical emergency and can be a potentially-lethal. Symptoms may include organ failure, dry, red skin, lack of sweating, confusion brought on by a lack of blood supply to the brain, and occasionally convulsions.”

Rise in cases of heat-related illnesses

As heatwave conditions escalate, there is a rise in illnesses across the country.

Dr Rajeev Gupta, CK Birla, Delhi, affirms, “The rising temperatures are already having various health effects, including increased respiratory infections, allergies, and gastrointestinal infections. These are accountable for 50-60 % of all emergency room cases.” He adds, “Heatwaves pose significant risks to human health, affecting cardiovascular and immune functions in multiple ways. Heat exhaustion and heatstroke that can result from long exposure is one thing, but it can lead to organ damage and mortality in severe cases.”

Who is most at risk?

With the situation set to worsen, Dr Santosh Kumar Aggrawal, Marengo Asia Hospitals Faridabad shares a key message – act immediately. “This can affect anyone, but the elderly population and young children, pregnant women, people with acute or chronic health conditions are more vulnerable. Parents should not allow their kids to go outside to play and should also not leave babies or young children in parked vehicles.”

He adds, “Heatstroke needs immediate intervention. In view of IMD’s heatwave warning, be extra cautious.”

KEY SYMPTOMS

- Dr. Santosh Kumar Aggarwal, Sr. Consultant physician, Internal Medicine, Marengo Asia Hospitals Faridabad

High body temperature

Dry, hot and flushed skin

Racing heartbeat

Rapid breathing

Altered mental state or behaviour (confusion, disorientation, seizures)

Nausea and vomiting

Severe headache

Dizziness or light-headedness

How to exercise in extreme weather

Jashan Vij, health and fat loss coach says:

Avoid exercising during the hottest parts of the day. Swap the morning workout with a post-sunset one

Hydration is crucial so drink plenty of fluids. Water is essential, but electrolyte-rich beverages can also help replenish lost fluids and minerals.



Diet dos and dont’s

Clinical nutritionist Shruti Naidu shares tips to follow:



Eat fruits like watermelon and have drinks like nimbu paani, coconut water and lassi (Adobe Stock)

Have foods and fruit with a high-water intake such as watermelon, muskmelon cucumber and coconut water.

Include nimbu paani, sattu, lassi and chaas in your diet.

Keep a bottle of water with you when venturing outdoors.

What to avoid

Spicy and fried foods

Caffeinated beverages, alcohol

Sugary drinks

Processed, packaged foods

Foods high in salt



KEEP PETS SAFE

The circular issued by the health ministry also recommends keeping pets in the shade and providing them with enough of drinking water.