Holistic treatment for knee replacement and spine surgery
CP is also a boon for the patients of rheumatoid arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, slip-disc, frozen shoulder.
Arun Seth, 77, retired bank manager, Central Bank of India was suffering from Osteoarthritis in both knee joints since 10 years. He had severe knee pain and swelling along with difficulty in movements. His back pain radiated to both the legs. Doctors advised him knee replacement. He decided to undergo Holistic Corrective Programme (HCP). “After completion, he can walk freely without pain and moves up and down the stairs comfortably. His bow legs are corrected to a greater extent. He lost significant weight under this programme. He also got rid of his other metabolic issues. He is very happy as he does not require knee and spine surgery anymore,” says Dr. Bharti.
How did this happen?
According to the experts at Dr Bharti’s Holistic Wellness, in such conditions, pain is due to chronic tendon tension, chronic muscle spasm and irritation of the exposed nerve endings. As soon as muscle spasm, tendon tension and nerve irritation is released, the pain also releases. HCP is also a boon for the patients of rheumatoid arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, slip-disc, frozen shoulder, fibromyalgia like conditions. HCP also works in diabetes reversal, obesity, liver disorders and other auto-immune disorders.
Adresses
Delhi:
Dr Bharti’s Holistic Wellness
28th North Avenue Raod,
West Punjabi Bagh, New Delhi
Call: 9214700222, 011-49847342
Other Centres: Gurugram, Noida, Lucknow, Dehradun, Jaipur, Kanpur & Faridabad
Website: hcp.drbhartis.com
East Delhi, Ghaziabad and Noida Zone:
Dr Bharti’s Holistic Wellness
SU-7/C-84, C-Block,
Sector- 71, Noida
Call: 9289070070, 8800228714
Other Centres: New Delhi, Gurugram, Lucknow, Dehradun, Jaipur, Kanpur & Faridabad
Website: hcp.drbhartis.com
Gurugram and Faridabad Zone
Dr Bharti’s Holistic Wellness
H- 25/15, Kachnar Marg, DLF Phase-1,
Sector 26, Gurugram
&
First Floor, B-106, Greenfield Colony, Mall Road,
Sector -43, Faridabad
Call: 9214700222, 011-49847342
Other Centres: New Delhi, Noida, Lucknow, Dehradun, Jaipur, and Kanpur.
Website: hcp.drbhartis.com