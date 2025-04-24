IBS Awareness Month: More than just a tummy trouble

It’s time we start paying attention to something that’s been quietly impacting millions — Irritable Bowel Syndrome, or IBS. Unlike conditions that show up on scans or blood tests, IBS doesn’t always leave visible signs, but for those who live with it, the discomfort is very real. Bloating, stomach cramps and unpredictable bathroom habits aren’t just “in your head” — they’re part of a complex gut disorder that’s all too often misunderstood or ignored. The rise of digestive drinks

According to Telangana’s Pace Hospitals, 4 to 7% of people in India are living with IBS, and numbers are slowly but steadily rising. That’s why the theme for 2025’s IBS Awareness Month — More Than A Stomachache — couldn’t be more timely. Because let’s face it, IBS is not just about digestion. It can take a serious toll on your self-confidence, your mental well-being, and your overall quality of life.

There are multiple types of IBS:

IBS-C (with constipation as the main symptom),

IBS-D (dominated by diarrhoea), and

IBS-M (a mix of both — sometimes constipation, sometimes diarrhoea, making it harder to manage).

And while we often link flare-ups to poor diet or stress — both valid triggers — the truth is, IBS behaves differently in every person. It’s complex, it’s frustrating, and unfortunately, it’s still stigmatised.

Enter: The rise of digestive drinks

One gentle trend that’s been making its way into everyday wellness routines — especially among Gen Z — is the rise of digestive drinks. These herbal concoctions, often made from everyday ingredients like jeera (cumin), ajwain (carom seeds), fennel, ginger, mint, and lemon, are gaining popularity for their soothing effects on the gut.

Celebs are part of the wave, too. Actor Alaya F recently shared her go-to morning gut tonic, while Malaika Arora and Jennifer Aniston have also opened up about drinks they swear by to keep their digestion in check. But is there real science behind these wellness elixirs? Or is this just another trend dressed in wellness clothing?

Alaya F’s ayurvedic drink

Her morning mix includes ajwain, cumin, fennel, ginger, fresh mint, and soaked basil (sabja) seeds — all steeped in warm water overnight. Taken on an empty stomach, it’s meant to soothe bloating and kick-start digestion. Especially helpful for those with IBS-D (the diarrhoea kind).

Malaika Arora’s clove tea

Malaika prefers clove-infused water, which is known for its anti-inflammatory properties. This one’s great for easing general discomfort and might help those with IBS-D too, but less effective for constipation. Steep a few cloves in hot water, drink.

Jennifer Aniston’s colostrum kick

Her go-to is a drink made with bovine colostrum (yes, the first milk from cows post-birth), lemon juice, ginger, and sometimes Manuka honey. High in immune-supporting nutrients, this one’s geared more towards IBS-C symptoms and overall gut immunity.

Experts say

Many of the ingredients found in digestive drinks aren’t just kitchen staples — they’re backed by science. Ginger helps the gut move more efficiently and eases inflammation. Peppermint has a naturally calming effect, chamomile soothes spasms and fennel and mint can ease bloating.

Lemon juice is known to kick-start digestive enzymes, while probiotics and prebiotics nourish the gut’s good bacteria. “These are ingredients most of us already have at home,” says Dr Bir Singh Sehrawat, Program Clinical Director and Head of Gastroenterology at Marengo Asia Hospitals, Faridabad, adding, “These celeb drinks support digestion, relieve gas and bloating, and encourage regular bowel movements. Something as simple as lemon and honey in warm water can help clear the stomach first thing in the morning.”

But while these drinks may offer comfort in the early stages of IBS or when symptoms are mild, they’re not a fix for everything. If symptoms become more serious — unexplained weight loss, ongoing diarrhoea or constipation, or blood in stools — it’s time to see a doctor. “In such cases, medical attention and a tailored treatment plan are essential,” he adds.

Samiksha Kalra Gupta, Head of the Dietetics Department at Madukar Rainbow Children’s Hospital, agrees and adds, “Digestive drinks are not a replacement for medical treatment for IBS. Individuals with IBS should work closely with their healthcare provider to develop a comprehensive management plan.”

Lifestyle tweaks that can help

Food: Dr Piyush Ranjan recommends the low-FODMAP diet, which has been shown to reduce IBS symptoms in many. Including fibre-rich foods, fermented items like curd and pickles, and avoiding known personal triggers (like dairy or certain veggies) can be helpful.

Sleep: A chaotic sleep schedule can mess with your gut more than you’d think. Poor sleep slows digestion and increases inflammation. Setting a consistent bedtime — and avoiding heavy late-night meals — can help.

Stress: The gut-brain connection is real. Anxiety and stress can worsen IBS symptoms. Mindful activities like yoga, deep breathing, or even a casual walk can help calm the nervous system and, in turn, your gut.

Hydration: Water is your gut’s best friend. So are herbal teas, and fruits like watermelon or cucumber that offer hydration and fibre.

Movement: Exercise helps everything — digestion included. You don’t need a HIIT routine. Even walking or stretching regularly can improve bowel movement and reduce bloating.