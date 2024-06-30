Isha Ambani opens up about her IVF journey: From Shah Rukh Khan to Aamir Khan, celebs who have welcomed in-vitro babies

Isha Ambani honouring the magic of IVF or in-vitro fertilisation is a full circle moment for the Reliance heiress owing to the fact that she herself is also an IVF baby. In a recent interview with Vogue India, Isha emphasised how opting for IVF does not need to be hidden and instead must be consciously normalised so as to spread the word far and wide for those struggling to conceive. "If there is modern technology in the world today, why not use it to have children? It should be something you’re excited about, not something you should have to hide", she said. Let's take a look at Isha's IVF journey in tow with some other keynote celebrities who opted to go down the same route. Isha Ambani with daughter Aadiya, Shah Rukh Khan with son Abram: Celebrities who have opted for IVF

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal

Isha's interview revisited the topic of mother Nita Ambani too opting for IVF when it came to conceiving. Reliance tycoon Mukesh Ambani and wife Nita were blessed with their first children, twins Isha and Akash on October 23, 1991, all thanks to IVF. Thus when it came to conceiving her own children, it was a no-brainer for Isha. "I’m very quick to say that my twins were conceived via IVF because that’s how we’ll normalise it, right? Nobody should feel isolated or ashamed. It’s a difficult process", she said. Isha and husband Anand Piramal were blessed with twins Aadiya and Krishna on November 19, 2022, almost 4 years after their 2018 wedding.

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan were already parents to son Aryan Khan and daughter Suhana Khan when they decided to have a third baby. The adorable Abram Khan joined the family on May 27, 2013, albeit prematurely. SRK and Gauri had reportedly been unsuccessfully trying to conceive for 2 years before they were blessed with Abram after consulting with Dr Jatin P. Shah.

Dr. Shah is an IVF and intra-cytoplasmic sperm injection (ICSI) specialist, recommended to them by Salman Khan's younger brother Sohail Khan. Sohail welcomed his younger son Yohaan with former wife Seema Sajdeh, back in 2011, also via IVF and surrogacy.

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao tied the knot in December 2005. Though both were adamant on having a child together, this only materialised several years later when they welcomed their son Azad Rao Khan, in 2011. Azad too is an IVF baby. Kiran and Aamir opted to go down the IVF route following a string of miscarriages and health complications that Kiran went through during her attempts to conceive a baby over a 5-year period. Being open about their IVF journey, Aamir, in an interview to PTI shared, "Kiran and I both wanted a child and when Azad was born, both of us were very happy and we both wanted to be honest with people about it". Though Aamir and Kiran divorced in 2021, they continue to be on good terms and raise Azad together.

Kiran Rao and Aamir Khan with their son Azad Rao Khan

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West

Anybody who actually kept up with the Kardashians during their early years on television, are well aware that Kim's pregnancy journey with her first born North, was absolutely debilitating for her health wise. It then, did not come as a surprise that Kim opted for IVF when it came to conceiving her second child and first son, Saint West. The health complications however, only got worse with this pregnancy which led the entrepreneur to opt for surrogacy when it came to carrying her youngest ones, daughter Chicago West, born in 2018, and son Psalm West, born in 2019. Though Kim and Kanye are divorced, Kim is now a happy mother of 4 children.

Paris Hilton and Carter Reum

Paris Hilton actually opted for IVF on the advice of her former assistant and now friend, Kim K. Paris froze her first round of eggs in her thirties. She had met her now-husband, author Carter Reum, shortly before the COVID-19 pandemic hit. "Carter and I had already been talking about the future and then the world was shut down, so I was like, 'What do you think about us making embryos?' And he said, 'Yeah, let's do it' ", she told Glamour UK during an interview last year. Paris and Carter are now parents to son Phoenix, 16 months old and daughter London, 6 months old.

Other notable names who have embraced IVF to conceive their babies include Farah Khan and Shirish Kunder, Ektaa Kapoor, Tusshar Kapoor and even Michelle Obama and Barack Obama.