Knee replacement surgeries are on the rise—explained

Knee replacement surgery, also known as knee arthroplasty or total knee replacement, is a surgical procedure where metal and plastic are used to resurface a damaged knee. The man-made replacement acts as the prosthetic joint, which is used in place of the damaged cartilage during the surgery. A relatively safe and effective procedure, knee arthroplasty can relieve long-term pain from the above-mentioned causes, increase mobility, and improve quality of life.

WHAT CAN CAUSE KNEE DEGENERATION?

Physical injury and arthritis are two of the primary causes. Different types of arthritis—a degenerative joint disease that affects the elderly and older population—can impact the knee joint area, including Osteoarthritis (breakdown of joint cartilage and adjacent bone), Rheumatoid arthritis (inflammation of the synovial membrane), and Traumatic arthritis (due to injury). A relatively safe and effective procedure, knee arthroplasty can relieve long-term pain from the above-mentioned causes, increase mobility, and improve quality of life.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

BEHIND THE RISE IN PEOPLE OPTING FOR THE SURGERY

According to Dr. Rajeev Sharma, Chairman of the Department of Orthopedics at Moolchand Hospital, the rise can be majorly attributed to increased confidence in potential patients regarding the surgery. “The introduction of augmented reality devices like Pixee, which aid with better visualization and perfect precision of the joint during replacement, a French technology that is a first-of-its-kind introduced in Delhi, is a big leap,” explained Sharma.

Even in cases of Total Knee Replacement (TKR), elderly patients have been able to experience speedy recovery. “Beyond tech, improved recovery time (with some patients being able to walk in 7 days and sit cross-legged in 14), toe-to-groin prep to avoid complications, effective pain control methods to lessen the need for physiotherapy, and motor blockage are key reasons why more people, even the younger population, are becoming more receptive to the surgery,” he added.

Given the nature of the surgery, he also highlighted the importance of getting the procedure done soon after diagnosis to reduce the risk of comorbidities. While blood clots, infection of the surgical site, limitation in range of motion, nerve issues, and more remain common among potential complications, age plays an important role, as it is directly proportional to comorbidities. Hence, coming in early for the surgery is recommended.