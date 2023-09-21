lymphatic drainage massage: Flowing towards wellness

Earlier this month, actor Jennifer Aniston got the world’s attention back on lymphatic drainage massage when she posted a picture of herself in compression leggings. Not just her, but the treatment has found fans in many celebrities, including singer Selena Gomez, media personality Kim Kardashian, supermodels Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber and closer home, actor Vaani Kapoor. As the massage becomes a hot topic in the fitness world, we speak to experts about its growing popularity. Actor Jennifer Aniston, 54, recently posted a picture on Instagram, wearing compression leggings

But first, the basics

Lymphatic drainage massage is a gentle therapeutic technique to stimulate the natural flow of lymph (a clear fluid). It helps remove toxins, excess water and waste from the body’s tissues. This specialised massage involves rhythmic, light-pressure strokes and manual manipulation of lymph nodes to enhance lymphatic circulation.

Designed for this purpose, there are lymphatic massaging tools, suits and compressors for the legs and hands. What Aniston wore was a lymphatic drainage suit, padded and sprawling with tubes and cables that help with compression and decompression by gently massaging different areas of the body. By promoting the efficient functioning of the lymphatic system, this massage reduces swelling, boosts the immune system, alleviates edema and improves overall well-being. It is often used in cases of lymphedema, post-surgery recovery and to enhance detoxification. However, its use is no longer confined to medical procedures as people are increasingly embracing it for overall wellness.

The rising popularity

Dr Kapil Mago, head of department, physiotherapy, Sanar International Hospital, tells us, “As more people seek holistic approaches to health and well-being, lymphatic drainage has become a sought-after therapy, often offered at spas, wellness centres by trained practitioners.”

The targeted approach of the procedure is what appeals to people, adds Dr Lakshay Bhaktiani, physiotherapy incharge, PSRI Hospital. He explains, “By debloating and depuffing targeted body parts. It reduces the fluid retention in the body and breaks down cellulite and fats.” One massage session can cost anywhere between ₹600 to ₹5,000.

The massage can be used for various areas of the body where lymph nodes and lymphatic vessels are present. These include the neck, abdomen, arms and legs. Additionally, the face and head can be treated with this to alleviate sinus congestion and to promote lymphatic drainage.

Facial massage

Facial lymphatic drainage massage involves softer and slower pumping movements. The lymph nodes are subjected to gentle pressures in order to naturally discharge waste or fluids from the face and eliminate puffiness. First, the lymph is moved from the face down to the deep lymph nodes of the neck and later, it is drained to the thoracic area. Massage tools like gua sha and face rollers can be used for this purpose.

Things to keep in mind

Dr Amit Pandey, head, physiotherapy, Asian Hospital, cautions against self-massage without proper training. He adds, “Lymphatic drainage massage is not recommended in certain conditions such as kidney failure, heart problem, infection and blood clots. If you wish to do it at home, do it once a week for 30 to 40 minutes under proper guidance and training.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Ruchika Garg Ruchika Garg writes on food, health, culture, and lifestyle for the Daily Entertainment and Lifestyle supplement, HT City. ...view detail