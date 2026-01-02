Marathon season is here-Lace up and chase the finish line

After a fun party season, we have now moved on to marathon season with various races all set to begin this month. Here’s how you can prep before the big day. Tara Sharma

‘The marathon is about being consistent every year, not about distance’ Actor and influencer Tara Sharma has been running the Mumbai marathon since its inception in 2004. As she gears up to run this year too on Sunday- January 18, she offers some advice to the new participants.

She says, “I’ve been running daily since I was in school. My philosophy has always been consistency over quantity so I run a little bit everyday. Having run the Mumbai marathon since its inception, I find the dream run comfortable, which is around 6 or 7 kilometres. People should be careful not to push themselves to an extent that you cannot even walk the next day." She adds, "There are unfortunate incidents where people shock their bodies by pushing themselves too much, it’s better to stick to what you are comfortable with. For me the marathon is about being consistent every year and not about distance. What I love about the Mumbai marathon is people from all walks of life run together, there’s great energy on the streets and we are also running for a good cause.”

‘Remember to hydrate well starting the previous evening’ Running coach and former National champion, Savio D’souza advises to start from the basics while prepping for your run. He says, “Ensure you don’t wear new clothes, it’s always better to wear something you are comfortable in. Remember to hydrate well starting the previous evening, keep sipping on water and electrolyte drinks. Also remember to stop consuming alcohol starting atleast three days before the run, because it dehydrates you. It’s also pivotal that you get proper sleep two nights before, on the night before the race most people can’t sleep properly due to anxiety.”

D’souza adds that unlike most people who workout hardcore before the run it’s important to cutdown on workouts before the big day. “One day prior has to be a rest day and a day before you can do stretching exercises and a short run, so you are not exhausted on the day on the marathon. Also avoid deep tissue massages a day prior as the muscles tend to turn sore.”

Dietary tips to remember - Since most races start early in the morning, avoid heavy breakfast before the run as there is no time to digest. Stick to oats, muesli or fruits, stick to light options.

-Ensure you do not run on an empty stomach, eat some light two-hours-before the run

-45 minutes the race, a banana, an apple or dates can be consumed

- Those who are used to consuming energy gels can use it but do not experiment on the day of the run

-Avoid consuming glucose biscuits and stick to fruits or a chocolate for energy