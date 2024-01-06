Milind Soman’s fitness holidays should be on your travel list this year

Already planning your summer vacay? With Wellness-inspired travel being a key trend for 2024, how about adding a dose of fitness to your getaway, with a cue from Milind Soman? The ex-supermodel and runner is big on active holidays, and often shares pictures of him and his wife Ankita Konwar running together on a gorgeous beach or performing yoga on a mountain. In a chat with him, he elaborated, “Our holidays are always active holidays, hiking, swimming, diving, running, all over the world. We don’t really practise any structured workouts.” The ex-supermodel and runner is big on active holidays, and often shares pictures of him and his wife Ankita Konwar running together on a gorgeous beach or performing yoga on a mountain.

Their social media posts are proof of walking the talk and it must make a difference to have Ankita Konwar as a spouse and partner, who's also very particular about fitness and running. Milind affirms, “Having Ankita as a partner has made my life so much more fulfilling. We love doing the same things together, while also doing and sharing whatever we need to do as individuals.”

For the 58-year-old, age is definitely just a number as he’s setting fitness goals for everyone with his posts and videos. It must feel good to be able to inspire people this way, we ask. “Of course, it feels good when people tell me they are inspired, it makes whatever I do take on added meaning,” he replies, adding, “I like to enjoy my body, my mind and whatever life has to offer, for that I need to maintain a certain level of fitness. I don’t have any routine; I just do whatever I feel like every day. I know the particular things I need to focus on, so it only takes a few minutes every day. I never go to the gym.”