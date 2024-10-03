Navratri 2024: Burn calories with Garba grooves and Dandiya moves this festive season

As India gears up for the vibrant festival of Navratri, celebrations across the country come alive with the rhythmic beats of Dandiya and Garba. These folk dances, a hallmark of the festival, hold immense cultural significance but beyond the joy and festivity, these traditional Indian dance forms are also highly effective as forms of exercise. They offer a variety of health benefits, ranging from weight loss to enhanced mental well-being and overall fitness. A dedicated 30-minute garba or dandiya routine over the nine days of Navratri can burn approximately 200-250 calories per session, potentially leading to a 4-5 kg weight loss across the festival period, depending on diet and intensity. The traditional Indian dance forms, Dandiya and Garba are highly effective as forms of exercise. (Photo: Shutterstock)

“Many of the dynamic movements involved in these dances help improve flexibility and range of motion. The fast-paced nature of dandiya and garba builds cardiovascular stamina, making them excellent aerobic workouts,” says Kushal Pal Singh, Fitness and Performance Expert at Anytime Fitness.

For fitness enthusiasts, Garba and Dandiya are particularly beneficial for cardiovascular health. “The fast-paced steps improve heart health and endurance, targeting major muscle groups such as the legs, core, arms, and hips,” explains Dr Vibhu Kawatra, a physician at Rainbow Hospital, adding, “The repetitive footwork engages hamstrings and calves, while abdominal muscles stabilise the body during spins and movements. Shoulder and back muscles are also involved, promoting upper body strength and balance.”

These traditional dances are comparable to aerobics or cardio exercises, as they elevate the heart rate. “Many Garba and Dandiya steps mimic squats and lunges, making them a fantastic workout for the lower body and core. The bouncing and spinning movements particularly benefit core muscles, resulting in greater flexibility and overall fitness,” shares Dr Prateek Chaudhary, senior consultant of Interventional Cardiology at Asian Hospital.

Participating in these dance routines also fosters mental relaxation and reduces stress, much like meditation, as the synchronised movements and music bring a sense of calm and belonging. So, stay fit while celebrating this festive season.

Precautions

Inputs by Dr Prateek Chaudhary, and Dr Shailly Sharma, senior consultant and associate director, of obstetrics and gynaecology at Cloudnine Hospital.