Oatzempic: The viral oat-based drink taking over social media
Oatzempic is everywhere; but can a glass of blended oats really replace Ozempic?
If you’ve spent any time scrolling through Instagram lately, chances are you’ve seen someone blending oats with water, adding a squeeze of lime, and confidently calling it “oatzempic”. The name is a cheeky nod to Ozempic, a prescription medication originally used for type 2 diabetes that is now widely known for suppressing appetite and causing rapid weight loss, even though the drink itself has no correlation to the medicine.
In viral videos, creators claim that starting the day with this oat-based drink keeps them full for hours, helps curb appetite, and results in consistent weight loss. Some even go so far as to label it a “natural Ozempic”.
Why do oats make you feel fuller?
“Oats are rich in soluble fibre, particularly beta-glucan, which slows digestion and delays gastric emptying. This process creates a prolonged feeling of fullness and helps stabilise blood sugar levels. Oats also contain complex carbohydrates and a small amount of protein, both of which contribute to satiety,” says Dt Priya Paliwal, Chief Dietitian at Sri Balaji Action Medical Institute.
Is oatzempic actually beneficial?
“There is no scientific evidence that oatzempic causes weight loss in the way medications like Ozempic do,” says Dt Priya, adding, “Ozempic works by influencing appetite-regulating hormones such as GLP-1, whereas oats do not have any hormonal or pharmacological effect. Any weight loss associated with oatzempic is likely due to reduced calorie intake, since people tend to feel fuller and thereby end up eating less.”
The downsides to oatzempic
Dt Shalini Bliss, Head Dietician at PSRI Hospital, notes, “Depending on a single drink for weight loss can create an overly restrictive approach to eating. This pattern can slow metabolism, increase cravings later in the day, and raise the risk of binge eating.” Psychologically, it may also reinforce an unhealthy “quick-fix” mindset around weight loss, which is often linked to weight regain once the trend is discontinued.
A better way to use oats
When eaten as part of a balanced diet, oats can help support weight management. Pairing them with protein, fruits, or vegetables improves satiety and nutrition, while consuming oats in their whole form provides steadier energy and better hunger control than a diluted smoothie.