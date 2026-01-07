Oatzempic: The viral oat-based drink taking over social media

If you’ve spent any time scrolling through Instagram lately, chances are you’ve seen someone blending oats with water, adding a squeeze of lime, and confidently calling it “oatzempic”. The name is a cheeky nod to Ozempic, a prescription medication originally used for type 2 diabetes that is now widely known for suppressing appetite and causing rapid weight loss, even though the drink itself has no correlation to the medicine. Oatzempic decoded: Fullness, fibre, and the fine print

In viral videos, creators claim that starting the day with this oat-based drink keeps them full for hours, helps curb appetite, and results in consistent weight loss. Some even go so far as to label it a “natural Ozempic”.

Why do oats make you feel fuller? “Oats are rich in soluble fibre, particularly beta-glucan, which slows digestion and delays gastric emptying. This process creates a prolonged feeling of fullness and helps stabilise blood sugar levels. Oats also contain complex carbohydrates and a small amount of protein, both of which contribute to satiety,” says Dt Priya Paliwal, Chief Dietitian at Sri Balaji Action Medical Institute.