On Paper Bag Day, here are 5 ways to recycle and make the most use of these bags

Paper bags are an often overlooked household item. Beyond being used for groceries, these environmentally friendly carriers are extremely versatile. These unassuming brown bags can be used in a host of ways, ranging from arts and crafts to gardening and cleaning. So on Paper Bag Day, today, celebrate the impact of using these recyclable bags over plastic for sustainability and less environmental harm. Here are 5 innovative ways you can transform the paper bags lying around your home into incredibly useful knick-knacks. Wrap fruits and vegetables in paper bags(adobe stock)

Ripening Fruits and Vegetables

Wrap fruits or vegetables in brown paper bags(adobe stock)

Paper bags can greatly speed up the ripening of fruits and vegetables such as avocados and bananas. The ethylene gas produced by the fruits and vegetables is trapped by the paper bag, helping the ripening process. However, the paper bag also lets the produce “breathe”, preventing overripeness. Simply placing the produce into the paper bag, folding the top closed, and leaving the bag at room temperature for a few days will do the trick. Ensure that you check the bag daily, however.

Making Compost

Add shredded paper bags to compost (shutterstock)

A lesser-known method of using paper bags is to make compost. They are a great, environmentally friendly and economical addition to compost. Carbon released by the paper bag balances out the nitrogen present in the other components of the compost, such as vegetable trimmings, food scraps and houseplants. Tear the paper bags into small pieces and over time, they will break down. Make sure that the paper bags you are using are not coated in wax, plastic or any other non-compostable materials. Lastly, ensure they are empty and do not contain any dairy or meat residue, to keep away unpleasant odour or insects.

Packing Material

Paper bags can also be used as packing material for fragile items. Shred paper bags into thin strips and combine them to form balls. Fill up your boxes with these balls to cushion delicates such as ceramics, glassware, and even frames. This helps reduce plastic waste from bubble-wrap and is more eco-friendly.

Gift Bags

Upcycle paper bags into gift bags(adobe stock)

Paper bags, being sturdy and functional, can be transformed into personalised gift bags with a simple DIY. Stamp on the designs of your choice using acrylic paints or ink, along with rubber stamps. Coloured pencils also show up very vividly on brown paper, if you’re feeling more artsy. You can even stencil on more elaborate designs. It is imperative to place a piece of cardboard or newspaper between the folds of the bag while stamping to prevent thetransferring of the ink from one part of the bag to another. There are no other rules here – let your creativity run wild!

Window Cleaning

Use paper bags to clean the window(Adobe stock)

This repurposing hack doesn’t seem obvious, but paper bags make for excellent window cleaners. The texture of paper bags does not cause any scratching, while still scrubbing away any dust or dirt from your windows. Paper bags are also very absorbent and will work well with cleaning solutions. Cut up the paper bag into smaller sheets to leave your windows shining and streak-free.

By Samiksha Kasyap