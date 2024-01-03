The ways to wellness in 2024

The AI supremacy Artificial Intelligence (AI) is expected to take the centre stage in 2024. By being integrated across the healthcare ecosystem, it has the potential to analyse genetic makeup, lifestyle factors and medical histories, thus generating personalised treatment plans. The market for AI platforms in the healthcare industry is likely to grow to $4.3 billion in 2024 from $1.5 billion in 2019, according to a report by data and analytics company GlobalData. A personalised approach to health and beauty issues will be a popular choice in 2024

A personalised approach

One size doesn’t fit all, and neither should your diet plan or skin routine. With a boom in private healthcare, the market for personalised health plans, food diets and skincare is set to rise. Lately, personalised skin analysis sessions have gained popularity, helping customers identify their dermatological concerns and create a treatment plan that works best for them.

The Vedic way

While Ayurveda is not new, the idea of going back to its ancient roots has begun gaining popularity. Ayurvedic herbs and medicines are starting to be incorporated in skincare and beauty industries. The trend is expected to flourish even further this year as Vedic workshops and startups begin emerging all around the world.

Going green

Plant-based diets were all the rage in 2023, and the trend is expected to grow. With Hollywood celebrities such as Pamela Anderson and Kourtney Kardashian promoting veganism and plant-based recipes, experts speculate that green diets will continue to be a popular choice and be added in menus at restaurants and eateries.

Dumping devices

It is common to feel overwhelmed when devices consume your day, be it due to work obligations or mindlessly scrolling on social media at night. In 2024, it’s time to unplug and embrace the concept “digital detox”. The idea is to boost mental and physical fitness and maintain a work-life balance.

Getting that beauty sleep

Gone is the time to stay out all night and compromise on z’s. Last year was all about following the ‘clean girl’ routine that puts you to bed at a reasonable time. Sleep tourism also gained momentum, with people travelling to destinations to particularly relax and catch up on their sleep. This year, experts predict that the trend will rise even further.

Here's what experts says:

Mickey Mehta, fitness expert: Food that is cleansing, healing, regulating and fortifying in nature will be big in 2024.

Dr Siddhant Bhargava, fitness and nutritional scientist: India is set to experience a rise in fitness routines that merge old practices with new methods. Exercises like Pilates are likely to attract fitness aficionados.

Kavita Devgan, nutritionist: I foresee the increased popularity of eating plans that primarily focus on well-being and deliver weight loss as a bonus. Instead of strict vegan or vegetarian diets, flexible eating styles such as Mediterranean and pescatarian diets are the way forward.

Vesna Jacob, holistic fitness guru: Healthy not only means being free from disease, but also having a sound mind and good relationships. It also means playing a role in society. This year, people will focus on this.