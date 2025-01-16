Is your home safe? These 5 simple tips could keep intruders out!

It’s an unsettling thought: even homes with the best security systems can become targets for intruders. Recently, high-profile burglaries involving celebrities have shocked fans across the country highlighting the fact that no one is truly immune to the possibility of a break-in. However, it's better to take proactive steps to prevent this from happening in the first place, than to be left regretting missed opportunities for security. With a few simple yet effective measures, you might just be able to protect yourself and your loved ones from home intruders. Tips to protect your home from a burglary

Invest in window locks

One of the easiest access points for intruders is through windows that lack proper locks. If a house doesn't have window locks, an intruder can simply go around back and take advantage of an even weaker security system like an open window. This makes it crucial to invest in high-quality locks for all windows, especially those on the ground floor or hidden from view.

Be cautious on social media

In today’s world, it’s tempting to share every moment of your life online, but doing so can jeopardise your home’s security. Posting vacation plans, tagging your location, or ‘checking in’ at airports can alert burglars to the fact that you're not at home. To minimise this risk, experts suggest waiting until after you’ve returned home to share vacation pictures. Always remember, if you're not home and your posts reveal that, you may be advertising to criminals who are just waiting for the opportunity to strike.

Use a dummy safe as a decoy

When it comes to safeguarding your valuables, there are a few tricks you can use to throw off potential intruders. A ‘dummy safe’ which contains less valuable items like costume jewellery and a small amount of cash, can be a great decoy. You can't discount the fact that if a burglar finds your dummy safe, they'll think they've hit the jackpot and leave your actual, hidden safe alone. Ideally, the real safe should be discreetly hidden in a secret location, such as behind a movable bookshelf or inside a false wall — somewhere only you know about.

Get to know your neighbours

A strong, vigilant neighbourhood can be one of the most effective deterrents against crime. Building relationships with your neighbours allows you to form a support network, keeping everyone alert and responsive to unusual activity. Neighbours who are familiar with each other’s routines are more likely to notice when something’s off, whether it’s a stranger lurking around or an unfamiliar car parked nearby. Consider starting a neighborhood watch program or joining an existing one, so everyone can work together to keep the area safe.

Keep your name off your doors

As innocent as it may seem, displaying your name on your mailbox or house can make it easier for burglars to gather information about you. Once they have your name, they can look it up online or even call your home to check if you're there. This small but powerful piece of information can help them plan their break-in. It’s better to remove any identifying details from the outside of your home and keep your mailbox discreet to avoid making your residence an obvious target.

By following these safety tips and staying vigilant, you can dramatically reduce your risk of becoming a victim of a break-in. Taking proactive steps today can protect you and your family tomorrow, ensuring that your home remains a safe haven from crime.