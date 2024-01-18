Trendalert: Ram dhun is the new IT workout jam

It looks like gyms across the nation are riding the devotional wave in line with the Ram Temple consecration in Ayodhya. Recently, a workout video from a Noida-based gym featuring Keejo Kesari Ke Lal, a Hanuman bhajan by Lakhbir Singh, went viral. It is inspiring many fitness establishments to follow suit. A glimpse of the workout video featuring Keejo Kesari Ke Lal, a Hanuman bhajan by Lakhbir Singh.

Richa Bhatnagar from Anytime Fitness, Noida, is joining the trend by planning her next Zumba session around Ram bhajans. She says, “After seeing the video, I loved the idea. I’m always searching for songs for my workout sessions, and what could be trendier than practising Zumba to Ram bhajans? It’s my way of paying homage to Ram and this historic moment (the Ram Temple consecration).” Prince Aadvanshi, co-founder of FFW Fitness in Mundka, Delhi, says, “Given the current buzz around Ayodhya, we opted to play bhajans and songs associated with Ram and have been integrating deadlifts, yoga, zumba, weight training and various workouts with Hanuman Chalisa, Ram bhajans, and mantras.”

In Mumbai, Kunal Deshpande, a trainer at Rhinos Gym in Andheri (E), reveals, “Our two Zumba trainers have choreographed steps for three-four bhajans, and these Zumba classes have been going on for has been going on for over a week now.”

Ashwini Gore, owner of Just Lose It in Pune, says, “We’ll soon start conducting classes on Ram bhajans. While the entire class won’t focus solely on these songs, participants will exercise to at least two to three bhajans.” Meanwhile, Sagar, owner of Fusion Fitness Academy in Pune, mentions they “don’t currently offer these classes but are open to organising them considering the rising trend.”