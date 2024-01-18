close_game
close_game
News / Htcity / Wellness / #Trendalert: Ram dhun is the new IT workout jam

#Trendalert: Ram dhun is the new IT workout jam

ByRuchika Garg | Written by Abigail banerji
Jan 18, 2024 04:44 PM IST

A recent workout video featuring Keejo Kesari Ke Lal, a Hanuman bhajan has inspired many fitness establishments to follow suit.

It looks like gyms across the nation are riding the devotional wave in line with the Ram Temple consecration in Ayodhya. Recently, a workout video from a Noida-based gym featuring Keejo Kesari Ke Lal, a Hanuman bhajan by Lakhbir Singh, went viral. It is inspiring many fitness establishments to follow suit.

A glimpse of the workout video featuring Keejo Kesari Ke Lal, a Hanuman bhajan by Lakhbir Singh.
A glimpse of the workout video featuring Keejo Kesari Ke Lal, a Hanuman bhajan by Lakhbir Singh.

Richa Bhatnagar from Anytime Fitness, Noida, is joining the trend by planning her next Zumba session around Ram bhajans. She says, “After seeing the video, I loved the idea. I’m always searching for songs for my workout sessions, and what could be trendier than practising Zumba to Ram bhajans? It’s my way of paying homage to Ram and this historic moment (the Ram Temple consecration).” Prince Aadvanshi, co-founder of FFW Fitness in Mundka, Delhi, says, “Given the current buzz around Ayodhya, we opted to play bhajans and songs associated with Ram and have been integrating deadlifts, yoga, zumba, weight training and various workouts with Hanuman Chalisa, Ram bhajans, and mantras.”

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

In Mumbai, Kunal Deshpande, a trainer at Rhinos Gym in Andheri (E), reveals, “Our two Zumba trainers have choreographed steps for three-four bhajans, and these Zumba classes have been going on for has been going on for over a week now.”

Ashwini Gore, owner of Just Lose It in Pune, says, “We’ll soon start conducting classes on Ram bhajans. While the entire class won’t focus solely on these songs, participants will exercise to at least two to three bhajans.” Meanwhile, Sagar, owner of Fusion Fitness Academy in Pune, mentions they “don’t currently offer these classes but are open to organising them considering the rising trend.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Ruchika Garg

    Ruchika Garg writes on food, health, culture, and lifestyle for the Daily Entertainment and Lifestyle supplement, HT City.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 18, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On