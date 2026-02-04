Experts weigh in on what duty-free cancer drugs mean for treatment in India

The Union Budget 2026-27 proposed an exemption of basic customs duty on 17 cancer-related drugs, alongside the inclusion of seven more rare diseases under the eligibility list. Beyond the physical toll, the cost of treatment remains one of the biggest hurdles for cancer patients in India. With treatment often stretching over months or years, improved drug affordability offers much-needed relief.

What the numbers say These drugs are widely used across advanced cancer care, including targeted therapies and immunotherapy protocols. Their importance is evident in the treatment of aggressive cancers such as breast, lung and blood cancers. For context, a 2025 Fortis Hospital report notes that breast cancer is now the most common cancer in India, with NCRP estimates indicating cases are rising by about 5.6% annually. NCRP and ICMR data also place new lung cancer cases among men at 81,219 in 2025, while blood cancer accounts for over 120,000 new cases each year, as per an HCG Oncology report. But beyond fiscal relief, what does the Union Budget proposal signal for the futyure of cancer care in India? We asked experts to interpret the bigger picture.

Experts speak Beyond the ambit of affordability, dropping custom duties on cancer medication has a direct ripple effect on treatment timelines, therapy choice and clinical outcomes for those diagnosed. Dr. Mandeep Singh Malhotra, Oncologist at Art of Healing Cancer, says, "Apart from the cost reduction, this development can also minimize disruptions in treatment due to the delayed procurement of medications. With medications readily available, treatment plans can be adhered to more closely, which is particularly important in chemotherapy and targeted therapy regimens. This can improve disease control and potentially minimize complications arising from treatment breaks."

The impact is also sure to make a mark on medical professionals guiding patients through their treatment and options. Dr. Amit Upadhyay, Senior Consultant Hematologist and Oncologist at PSRI Hospital, reflects, "Yes, it is likely to impact prescribing practices. Specialists are often forced to choose between the best possible treatment and what the patient can afford. This could mean that specialists can more closely follow global treatment protocols without having to trim them to suit budgetary constraints. This could encourage the use of targeted therapies and immunotherapies as indicated."

In terms of what this means for India's standards of cancer treatment, when pitted against the global-scape, he adds, "In the long term, this measure has the potential to bridge the gap between cancer treatment in India and the rest of the developed world. Easy access to specialized drugs is an important part of world-class treatment." Dr. Malhotra too notes, "With Indian patients having access to the same medications used globally, outcomes are bound to improve. Although challenges such as awareness, screening, and healthcare infrastructure persist, this development is definitely a step in the right direction to ensure that the Indian cancer treatment ecosystem is in line with global standards."

Pharma gets a fair boost An exemption of basic custom duties on sought after cancer medication aside, the Union Budget also proposed a ₹10,000 crore investment in the biopharma sector over the next five years. This, in tow with the interventions proposed by Sitharaman across manufacturing, strategic and frontier sectors, healthcare and advanced technology, directly promises to give a strong boost to India's pharmaceuticals industry.

Other health-forward highlights from the Union Budget include the setting up of three new National Institutes of Pharmaceutical Education and Research along with a simultaneous upgrade of the existing seven; creation of a 1000-pronged network of accredited clinical trial sites; and a revamp of the country's drug regulatory system to bring it at par with global standards and faster approval timelines for drugs.