'Wash your face like a man' trend is hilarious but here’s what experts say

A new trend on social media called "wash your face like a man" is getting millions of views and laughs. Experts say regular soap may work for normal skin but can dry out sensitive or dry skin by stripping natural oils.

It started when Instagram creator Martha posted a video on Instagram showing how men often wash their faces with just soap and water and still have clear skin.

Meanwhile, many women use multiple skincare products every day and still struggle with skin problems.

The video, which has over 4.3 million views, has sparked a lot of discussion about skincare routines and what really works.

The internet is also finding it hilarious, with comments like “Why do they wash their eyeballs so aggressively?” and “When I use this method, my skin looks so good tho.”

Others joked, “Men treat their face like a car windshield and still have perfect skin,” and “My man uses dish soap and has the nerve to glow.”

So what’s the truth behind this trend? Are men’s simple routines enough or is there more to the story?

Experts explain why washing your face with just soap might not be the best idea for everyone.

Why soap isn’t always the best choice

Dr Anil KV Minz, a senior dermatologist at Marengo Asia Hospitals in Faridabad, says that regular soap might be fine for people with normal skin but it can cause problems for those with dry or sensitive skin.

“Normal soaps can strip away natural oils from the skin,” he explains. This can leave some areas like the beard, ears, and eyebrows dry and irritated. People with dry skin, eczema, or allergies should be especially careful.

Even people with normal skin can benefit from simple skincare tailored to their skin type and the season. Dr Minz adds that expensive treatments are not always necessary. Taking good care of your skin with the right products can make a big difference.

What happens to your skin’s pH balance?

Dr Harsimran Kaur, a consultant dermatologist and medical advisor at Kaya Limited, explains that most soaps are alkaline while our skin prefers to be slightly acidic, with a pH of about 5.5. “When you use soap on your face, it can disrupt the skin’s natural pH balance,” she says. This can cause dryness, tightness, redness, and even more breakouts over time.

Facial cleansers are designed to be gentle and match the skin’s natural pH, so they clean without damaging the skin’s protective barrier. Some people with oily skin might be able to use soap occasionally, especially in hot and humid weather, because their skin produces more oil. But even oily skin can become dry and irritated if harsh soaps are used too often.

What should you do?

If you have dry, sensitive, or acne-prone skin, it is best to avoid using regular soap on your face. Instead, choose a gentle cleanser that suits your skin type. This will help keep your skin balanced and healthy without stripping away natural oils.

The “wash your face like a man” trend is funny and relatable, but it also reminds us that skincare is not one size fits all. Men’s simple routines may work for some, but many people need more care to keep their skin healthy and comfortable.

The key is understanding your skin and choosing products that support its needs.